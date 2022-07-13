Stranger saves family from house fire; camera captures heroic moment

A family was saved from a fire at their house after a woman who was passing by knocked at their door to alert them. Moss Strong had spotted the fire a mile away while she was driving by the family’s house last week, according to CNN.

Josh Ellis and his wife Brittany Downing were watching Stranger Things as their eight kids were sleeping on July 5. The family was unaware that a fire had erupted in their garage. Just as they smelled the fire, the doorbell rang.

“I really thought it was a really surreal sight. When I got there, I was really surprised that no one was outside yet. My first thought was like – what the heck. I panicked and I ran out of my car. I did not really even think that much. I just got out of my car and called 911,” Strong told CNN.

The clip shared by CNN on Instagram shows Strong knocking at the family’s door. As Ellis comes out and Strong is heard saying, “I am so sorry, your garage is on fire.” Ellis runs out in panic and later the kids can be seen coming out of the house even as Downing screams and asks them to get out.

Strong is being hailed as a hero for saving the family from a tragedy. “That’s an angel,” Ellis was quoted as saying by KOAT. “She saved our family, no exaggeration about that. She stayed and she saved our family. I mean, the house was ablaze,” he added.

“All of the other outcomes that could have happened if she wouldn’t have stopped and knocked on the door,” Downing was quoted as saying by WLWT5. “I don’t know if me and him would be here today for them kids,” she added.