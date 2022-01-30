Watch: Dog collapses outside park, stranger performs CPR and saves life

Taking their dogs out for a walk is one of the most mundane parts of the day in a pet parent’s life. But for a woman in California things went awry when her pet collapsed outside a dog park. However, thanks to a man’s timely intervention the pet was saved.

The unidentified woman had taken her boxer, Stone, to the park on a Friday morning with his leash tied to her bicycle. Before they could enter the park, the 9-year-old dog collapsed and his owner cried for help.

Hearing the woman’s distress call, a man, later identified as Jay, rushed to them and started a chest compression on the dog noticing the canine wasn’t breathing. He was also seen giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to the animal laying on the sidewalk. After several minutes, the dog wriggled a bit and everyone left a sigh of relief to see Stone breathing once again.

The moment was caught on camera by an onlooker and went viral later. Talk about being in the right place at the right time!

This man was out for a walk when he noticed a dog had collapsed on the sidewalk. He ran up, performed CPR, and saved the dog’s life.#Humanity ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/tCKkyzKwNe — Goodable (@Goodable) January 29, 2022

The man posted another video about Stone, saying the dog was later taken to a vet. “Dr said his heart was good that wasn’t a seizure maybe over excitement and collapsed!” he wrote on his Instagram handle.

Talking on the Ellen K Morning show for KOST 103.5 FM, the man said he did think much and just jumped into action to rescue the animal. He also said it was his first time performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a dog after learning the emergency procedure through YouTube videos. He admitted he was nervous but was glad his knowledge saved the dog’s life.

After the video went viral, most people were impressed and hailed the saviour as a local ‘hero’, but there were also criticisms about the dog tied to a short leash.



The man said in another update Stone is doing well at home and currently “only doing short walks”.