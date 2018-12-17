Stranger helps 5-year-old girl travel to US; she tracks him down 15 years later

Back in 2003, when a mother of a five-year-old was not able to find anyone to help her out during an emergency situation, a stranger came to her rescue. However, it was only after 15 years that she was finally able to track him down. The woman’s daughter, now 20-years-old, took to Twitter to share the story of the mystery man, who turned out to be former Virginia Congressman Tom Perriello.

“So in 2003 I was 5 years old and my mom decided out of thin air one day that we were going to Africa and we were gonna stay there for 6 months so about 4 months in something OC happened that I won’t go into detail about and long story short I had to leave ASAP,” she tweeted.

It was a life & death type situation so my mom had to get me out but she couldn’t come with me so she had to find someone ASAP in the airport to bring me back to America — maya (@_themayan_) December 13, 2018

She then goes on to explain how her mother was able to track down the man. “My mom has been trying to find this man for 15 years. We never got his name or anything. A week ago, my mom found him through a family member who actually worked with him and she said he matched the description,” she wrote.

She pointed her in the direction of the “whet man na corner” (white man in the corner for the afros” and he told my mom he was in no mental state to travel with a minor because he had just lost his grandmother . My mom didn’t know this man at all whatsoever — maya (@_themayan_) December 13, 2018

The inspiring story, which has gone viral on social media, managed to reach Perriello as well, who confirmed the incident with a tweet that read, “One of the craziest experiences of my entire life is now a Twitter thread – and I could not be happier to know you are shining bright.”