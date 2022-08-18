Stranger gives her pillow to service dog on flight. Video melts hearts

When strangers exhibit kindness, it is always heart-warming and wholesome to watch. In one such video posted on Instagram, a stranger on an airplane gave her pillow to a service dog who was sitting next to her to make him more comfortable.

The video was posted on popular Instagram account Dogs of Instagram (dogsofinstagram) on August 17, 2022. So far it has received more than 8.7 lakh views. The video shows a dog sleeping comfortably by resting on a pillow next to a woman. As per the text inserted in the video, a passenger gave the service dog her pillow to make him more comfortable.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 75,000 likes. Netizens took to the comments section to praise the wonderful gesture of the woman.

“This is so beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “You both are sharing this dog now. Joint custody,” wrote another. A third said, “I’d pay extra to sit next to a person allowing me to cuddle their service dog.”

“Dogs bring out our better angels,” another person said. “Oh my goodness, that’s adorable!”, reads another comment.

The video is originally credited to the Instagram account @munchiethecritic that belongs to the service dog named Munchie.

