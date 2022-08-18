Stranger gives her pillow to service dog on flight. Video melts hearts

When strangers exhibit kindness, it is always heart-warming and wholesome to watch. In one such video posted on Instagram, a stranger on an airplane gave her pillow to a service dog who was sitting next to her to make him more comfortable.
The video was posted on popular Instagram account Dogs of Instagram (dogsofinstagram) on August 17, 2022. So far it has received more than 8.7 lakh views. The video shows a dog sleeping comfortably by resting on a pillow next to a woman. As per the text inserted in the video, a passenger gave the service dog her pillow to make him more comfortable.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Since being posted, the video has received more than 75,000 likes. Netizens took to the comments section to praise the wonderful gesture of the woman.
“This is so beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “You both are sharing this dog now. Joint custody,” wrote another. A third said, “I’d pay extra to sit next to a person allowing me to cuddle their service dog.”
“Dogs bring out our better angels,” another person said. “Oh my goodness, that’s adorable!”, reads another comment.
The video is originally credited to the Instagram account @munchiethecritic that belongs to the service dog named Munchie.
Subscriber Only Stories
Some time back, a video of a service dog waiting patiently for the traffic to pass with its human before pushing his owner’s wheelchair to cross the road went viral. The video had received more than 2.79 lakh likes after being uploaded on August 4 by the Twitter account @Aqualady6666.
Tata Motors bags order of 921 electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Netaji’s daughter says she’ll soon approach India, Japan for DNA test of ashes at Renkoj
Bihar board BSEB 10th exam registration begins; check how to apply
The good umpire
Rohingyas row: Tharoor slams govt over ‘confusion’, asks BJP not to ‘betray’ Indian civilization
Gippy Grewal says he suggested re-dubbing Aamir Khan’s Punjabi dialogues in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Makers agreed, but changes weren’t made’
Syrma SGS Technology IPO: Issue subscribed 32.61 times on final day led by QIBs and non institutional investors
This is how Kanye West chose to display his Yeezy Gap collection… and netizens are confused
Ship that Ukraine alleges has stolen grain likely off Syria
Ali Asgar on entering Jhalak Dikhhla Ja as his comic character ‘Dadi’: ‘Can’t wait for the audience to witness..’
Faisal Shaikh to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: ‘Thrilled’
Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals
Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga