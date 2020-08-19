‘Eat Pray Love’ author gets pleasant surprise after forgetting to shut car window

“Never doubt that a thousand invisible hands are helping you at all times,” the author wrote while sharing the photo. (Elizabeth Gilbert/ Instagram)

A random act of kindness shared by a stranger left noted American journalist and writer Elizabeth Gilbert deeply moved after she had forgot to shut her car’s window. The owner of a car that was parked nearby used tape and brown paper to seal the gap, and even left the Gilbert, the author of the bestselling Eat Pray Love, a handwritten note.

Taking to Instagram, Gilbert shared a photo of her car parked in the outdoor lot with window sealed by brown paper.

“Your window was down and the rain was coming. I did my best to help you out. xx — The green truck next to you,” the note said.

In a post, Gilbert wrote that she had forgotten to roll up her window because her mind “as always, must’ve been on other things.”

“I came back a long time later — many, many, many days later. Look what a perfect stranger had done for me, in my absence,” she wrote. She added that by the time she returned to her car the green truck was “long gone”.

She admitted she’d perhaps never know who did this for her, but added: “I love you. Thank you for taking the time to do this kind act for a stranger. I’m sitting here in my parked car, unable to drive because there are tears in my eyes.”

“I am reminded once more of this sacred truth: Never doubt that thousands of invisible hands are helping you at all times. Love is everywhere, even if you can’t see it.

“The tenderest care will arrive when you least expect it, and from someone whose name you may never know. Thank you, Green Truck. Thank you,” she wrote.

People on social media were equally moved by the random act of kindness. Many hoped the story would reaches the anonymous driver of the green truck and the author would get the chance to thank that person.

