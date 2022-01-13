scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Strange structures made by strong wind on shores of Lake Michigan enthralls netizens

Lake Michigan. Landscape and nature photographer Joshua Nowicki captured these delicate formations and shared them on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 13, 2022 8:10:54 pm
Strange weather phenomenon, Wind creates strange structures near lake Michigan shore, bizarre news, Indian ExpressThe structures are caused by wind erosion. (Source: Joshua Nowicki / Twitter)

Every now and then nature keeps enthralling people through strange weather phenomena. Something similar recently happened near Lake Michigan in America.

Earlier this month, fast winds created strange structures along Lake Michigan. Landscape and nature photographer Joshua Nowicki captured these delicate formations and shared them on social media. Soon the pictures went viral as people began speculating about how they were created.

Many jokingly attributed the creation to aliens. Some people called them “chess pieces made of sand” or “sand hoodoos”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
A Reddit photo titled ‘Strong winds create unusual shapes in the frozen sand alongside Lake Michigan’ was upvoted almost 10,000 times.

While expressing their awe at the strange occurrence, a person tweeted, “Honestly I get why people make religions now. If I saw this in person with no explanation I would think it was a god.”

As per media reports, the odd structures were created when a high wind  eroded frozen sand along the lakeshore. The process imitates what happens when a river erodes land and creates a canyon. Except here, the process is a lot quicker. The faster the wind, the taller are the structures. These formations usually last for a couple of days before falling off.

