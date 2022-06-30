Watch: Strange landspout emerges in Canada, shocks netizens

When one thinks of tornadoes, one imagines a storm and unruly weather but recently in Canada, landsprouts emerged during an otherwise calm day.

The video of the strange weather phenomenon was posted on social media by Twitter user Douglas Thomas, who goes by the user name (@winstonwildcat).

ALSO READ | Watch: Beachgoers thrown in panic as waterspout turns into tornado

In the video, which was taken on a beach, one can see a landsprout (a kind of tornado) forming in a near distance, while the sun shines through the clear clouds. In the video, a woman can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my god that’s a tornado” as the beachgoers curiously inspect the growing landsprout. Soon, people start packing up and prepare to leave the area for safety.

The video, which was posted on Thursday has gathered over 2,900 likes.

Everyone is so calm. If I were there I would not be calm lol. Glad no one was hurt. — Jenn Summers (I am Steve) (@jenn_summers01) June 29, 2022

Strangest funnel cloud I ever saw…and I’ve seen a few — BarkingCatsPurringDogs (@barkingkitties) June 29, 2022

Had a view of that one today as well a bit farther away from our pasture pic.twitter.com/P9bKiPrFVa — Brad Welter (@BradWelter) June 30, 2022

Wow that’s Crazy . Also, the shape . 😮Why am I getting a #StanleyCup vibe right now !😂 — ~AC~ 📝 🏔 (@ivagonefishing) June 30, 2022

That is…..not…..a….tornado???? That’s a super cool looking rain shaft from a small cloud. Actually yes I will concur with whoever said this was a landspout. These are rare! Awesome shot — Aaron Coffey (@ACWxMan83) June 29, 2022

I dont think I have seen a tornado like that before. — Saltus_Maximus (@Saltus_Maximus) June 29, 2022

Woahhhhh. That is a fantastic shot! Especially the zoom in… it looks great. A bit scary, but stunning nonetheless! — Sīkwan Swan (@swan_skn) June 30, 2022

How do you see that and say “we should probably go” so calmly? — Belinda 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@belinda_tbh) June 29, 2022

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I dont think I have seen a tornado like that before.” Another person remarked, “Woahhhhh. That is a fantastic shot! Especially the zoom in… it looks great. A bit scary, but stunning nonetheless!”.

The video was taken near Manitou Beach in Watrous, a small town in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The videos emerged a day after tornado and heavy rain warnings were issued in the area.

As per the advisory by the Canadian Disaster Database, during a tornado, people should take shelter indoors, preferably in underground places like a basement. If one is stuck outside then they should “stay close to the ground as possible or cover in a low-lying area, such as a ditch”.