scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Strange landspout emerges in Canada, shocks netizens

The landspout emerged in Watrous, a small town in Canada.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 6:53:28 pm
Strange tornado canada, strange landspout emerges in Canada, beach goers shocked at twister, viral tornado video, landspout video, Indian expressAs per advisory by the Canadian Disaster Database, during a tornado people should take shelter indoors, preferably in underground places like a basement.

When one thinks of tornadoes, one imagines a storm and unruly weather but recently in Canada, landsprouts emerged during an otherwise calm day.

The video of the strange weather phenomenon was posted on social media by Twitter user Douglas Thomas, who goes by the user name (@winstonwildcat).

ALSO READ |Watch: Beachgoers thrown in panic as waterspout turns into tornado

In the video, which was taken on a beach, one can see a landsprout (a kind of tornado) forming in a near distance, while the sun shines through the clear clouds. In the video, a woman can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my god that’s a tornado” as the beachgoers curiously inspect the growing landsprout. Soon, people start packing up and prepare to leave the area for safety.

The video, which was posted on Thursday has gathered over 2,900 likes.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I dont think I have seen a tornado like that before.” Another person remarked, “Woahhhhh. That is a fantastic shot! Especially the zoom in… it looks great. A bit scary, but stunning nonetheless!”.

The video was taken near Manitou Beach in Watrous, a small town in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The videos emerged a day after tornado and heavy rain warnings were issued in the area.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 30, 2022: Why to read ‘Collective Responsibility’ or ‘Inver...Premium
UPSC Key-June 30, 2022: Why to read ‘Collective Responsibility’ or ‘Inver...
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
More Premium Stories >>

As per the advisory by the Canadian Disaster Database, during a tornado, people should take shelter indoors, preferably in underground places like a basement. If one is stuck outside then they should “stay close to the ground as possible or cover in a low-lying area, such as a ditch”.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement