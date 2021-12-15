Bizarre barreleye fish with transparent head spotted in deep sea, watch

Earlier this month, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) shared footage of the barreleye fish, a deep sea creature that has a transparent forehead within which one can see its glowing green eyes.

The barreleye fish is very rarely spotted. According to MBARI, despite 5,600 dives and more than 27,600 hours of video recordings done by advanced remotely operated vehicles, the marine scientists could only encounter the fish nine times.

I spy with my barreleye, a new #FreshFromTheDeep! During a dive with our education and outreach partner, the @MontereyAq, the team came across a rare treat: a barreleye fish (Macropinna microstoma). pic.twitter.com/XjYj04MOCt — MBARI (@MBARI_News) December 9, 2021

The MBARI website records that this 15 centimeters long fish is found at the depth of 2,000–2,600 feet where the sunlight fails to penetrate. In 2009, the researchers found that barreleye fish “can rotate its eyes towards the front to see its food when eating”.

A classic freak of the deeps! The barrel eye has a clear, jelly filled skull. This means he can say straight through it BECAUSE… Barrel eye fish can also rotate their eyeballs through 90degrees. Staring straight up through their own head #fintasticfacts pic.twitter.com/MdbJdKuUmG — TheBlowfish (@TheBlowfish) May 18, 2020

They give me barrel eye fish vibes pic.twitter.com/8CofqwhPlV — Hazard (@DatGreenMonstah) September 28, 2021

THEY FJUCKING ADDED BARREL EYE FISH!!! This game is officially VERY GOOD pic.twitter.com/74Pi3iWZy9 — Little Tunny 🐌🤝🧂 (@itslittletunny) March 24, 2020

Such a cool animal to see! And cracking me up, @MBARI_News, with the “I spy w my barreleye” #FreshFromTheDeep, indeed! https://t.co/MVd0iYHGpi — Amy Wolfrum (@awolfrum) December 9, 2021

One can discover more such interesting sea creatures in the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s upcoming exhibition: Into the Deep: Exploring Our Undiscovered Ocean. Meanwhile the MBARI tweet about the barreleye fish has inspired much enthusiasm amongst the marine enthusiasts online.