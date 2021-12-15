scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Bizarre barreleye fish with transparent head spotted in deep sea, watch

The barreleye fish (Macropinna microstoma) can see through its skull.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 15, 2021 6:25:48 pm
Fish with transparent skullThe 15 centimeters long fish is found at the depth of 2,000–2,600 feet where sunlight fails to penetrate. (Photo: MBARI/ Twitter)

Earlier this month, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) shared footage of the barreleye fish, a deep sea creature that has a transparent forehead within which one can see its glowing green eyes.

The barreleye fish is very rarely spotted. According to MBARI, despite 5,600 dives and more than 27,600 hours of video recordings done by advanced remotely operated vehicles, the marine scientists could only encounter the fish nine times.

The MBARI website records that this 15 centimeters long fish is found at the depth of 2,000–2,600 feet where the sunlight fails to penetrate. In 2009, the researchers found that barreleye fish “can rotate its eyes towards the front to see its food when eating”.

One can discover more such interesting sea creatures in the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s upcoming exhibition: Into the Deep: Exploring Our Undiscovered Ocean. Meanwhile the MBARI tweet about the barreleye fish has inspired much enthusiasm amongst the marine enthusiasts online.

