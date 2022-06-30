scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Strange clouds hang over Kyiv; video of dry thunderstorm goes viral

Often thunder and lightning occur without a storm or rain in a phenomenon called a 'dry thunderstorm'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 11:03:39 pm
Strange clouds form over Ukraine capital, Dry Thunder Kyiv, dry thunderstorm Ukraine, strange weather phenomenon, Viral weather video, Indian ExpressOlexander Scherba, a former Ukrainian diplomat, shared the video of thunder and lighting over Kyiv.

On Tuesday, strange clouds hovered over Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, but interestingly no storm or rain took place despite thunder and lightning.

While sharing a video of a large cloud hovering over the capital city, Olexander Scherba, a former Ukrainian diplomat, wrote, “Last evening, the whole Kyiv saw and heard the strange cloud hanging over the city. Thunder and lightning without storm.”

Scherba’s tweet soon went viral with over 56,000 views and hundreds of likes. The weather phenomenon seen in the viral video appears to be a dry thunderstorm. According to the Hong Kong Observatory, a dry thunderstorm refers to “thunder and lightning that occur without bringing rain to the ground”. It takes place when “thunder-bearing clouds do produce rain but the rain droplets have evaporated in the air before reaching the ground”.

The video shared by Scherba prompted many people to link the strange occurrence to mystical events. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “God is reminding Ukrainians that they are His chosen people and He is with them ❤️”. Another person wrote, “God’s angels always appeared in cloud with fire to his children in the old testament bible. GOD IS WITH UKRAINE.”

However, some people also tried to reason why thunder and lightning occurred without rain. “This is literally just a normal thunderstorm that’s miles away. It is raining underneath of that cloud somewhere in the distance”, a Twitter user wrote.

