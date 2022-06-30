Strange clouds hang over Kyiv; video of dry thunderstorm goes viral

On Tuesday, strange clouds hovered over Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, but interestingly no storm or rain took place despite thunder and lightning.

While sharing a video of a large cloud hovering over the capital city, Olexander Scherba, a former Ukrainian diplomat, wrote, “Last evening, the whole Kyiv saw and heard the strange cloud hanging over the city. Thunder and lightning without storm.”

Scherba’s tweet soon went viral with over 56,000 views and hundreds of likes. The weather phenomenon seen in the viral video appears to be a dry thunderstorm. According to the Hong Kong Observatory, a dry thunderstorm refers to “thunder and lightning that occur without bringing rain to the ground”. It takes place when “thunder-bearing clouds do produce rain but the rain droplets have evaporated in the air before reaching the ground”.

Last evening, the whole Kyiv saw and heard the strange cloud hanging over the city. Thunder and lightning without storm. #StandWithUkraine #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/Q3zVxdrJFZ — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) June 29, 2022

That would be Norse God Thor on his travel towards Moscow as part of Ragnarokr. Glory to Ukraine. — RogerSiver 🇳🇴♥️🇺🇦 (@rogersiverrr) June 29, 2022

It was to far for the sound . Its a local cumulonimbus shower … probably generated by heat / moisture . They can develop under the right conditions and if temperature is high enough — SlavaUkraini 🇧🇪🇺🇦 (@Slavaukraini79) June 29, 2022

Hehe. In the USA, we have these every summer. This is called a Thunder cloud. Only when it rises to sufficient heights does it produce hail and rain. The lightning is from dust particles charged by friction. — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@OMC_HQ) June 29, 2022

Zeus gave you his respect 💙💛 #ArmUkraineNow — Yo Mama (@YoMama38494171) June 29, 2022

God is reminding Ukrainians that they are His chosen people and He is with them ❤️ — Christy J 🇺🇸💙💛🇺🇦 (@kristeen162003) June 29, 2022

God’s angels always appeared in cloud with fire to his children in the old testament bible. GOD IS WITH UKRAINE. pic.twitter.com/jLTBiIwJkM — Kaya_Bala3 (@kaya_bala3) June 29, 2022

Might be aliens, might be second coming, or might be just a storm. Or the old norse deity Thor decides to join in the fight. — Ганна B Красуля 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦🇫🇮 (@unclearsignatur) June 29, 2022

Sign of God I believe! — Noel Munigala (@noelmuni) June 29, 2022

This is literally just a normal thunderstorm that’s miles away. It is raining underneath of that cloud somewhere in the distance. — P Diddy (@Misterrr_Roboto) June 29, 2022

The video shared by Scherba prompted many people to link the strange occurrence to mystical events. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “God is reminding Ukrainians that they are His chosen people and He is with them ❤️”. Another person wrote, “God’s angels always appeared in cloud with fire to his children in the old testament bible. GOD IS WITH UKRAINE.”

However, some people also tried to reason why thunder and lightning occurred without rain. “This is literally just a normal thunderstorm that’s miles away. It is raining underneath of that cloud somewhere in the distance”, a Twitter user wrote.