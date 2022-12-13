scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

‘Hot drinks, log fires, mattresses…’: Stranded and snowed in, kind UK pub owner lets 40 people stay overnight

Dr Alexandra Loske, curator of Brighton Museum and Art Gallery, said they got to Bear Inn after being kicked out of another pub.

Amid heavy snowfall in East Sussex, UK, around 40 people, including babies and children, were stranded and sought shelter at a pub for an entire night on Sunday. While an overnight stay at the pub Bear Inn seemed “biblical” for one of them, the pub owner has earned plaudits online for lending a helping hand in distress.

Served hot drinks and kept warm, the group of strangers found solace at the pub. Dr Alexandra Loske, curator of Brighton Museum and Art Gallery, shared a photograph and tweeted saying they got to Bear Inn after being kicked out of another pub.

“Stranded and snowed in near Burwash since 5pm, and we all got kicked out of the first pub. A 2-mile treck through the snow to The Bear Inn, which has taken in dozens of people and is staying open all night. Hot drinks, logfires, mattresses for children. Human kindness. @BBCSussex,” read the tweet.

Loske expressed gratitude to the pub owner for keeping the babies warm. “Staff at first pub did what they could without the owner present and helped keep the babies warm. But we were not able to speak to the owner and all had to leave, upset and scared. Focus should be on the kindness of The Bear Inn team. Grateful for all the help received last night,” Loske said in another tweet.

Loske noted in another tweet that the experience was quite biblical. “It is all quite biblical… Can’t take pictures of the children, obviously, but they are all spread out on the floor of THE NICE PUB, on pillows and mattresses. And the chef has given up his room for two elderly couples,” read the tweet.

Loske told BBC Radio Sussex that the snowfall persisted for fifteen minutes and they were stuck. She added, “It was a long night and quite scary but we made so many good friends and met so many lovely and kind people. We are safe and warm.”

Pauline Wilson, the pub owner, was quoted as saying by the BBC that the pub had eight hotel rooms but they were filled up. “Once we were full, we quite quickly realised that these people have got to go somewhere, they can’t stay in their cars all night. We had three ladies sharing a room that hadn’t even met each other before,” she added. She also mentioned that some of them returned to thank her for helping them out.

