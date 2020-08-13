‘Straight up genius’: Toddler sneaks past child-proof gate to raid kitchen for snacks

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the viral clip. (Source: Facebook)

While small children often come up with hilarious ways to outdo their parents, a mother in the US was in for a surprise when her one-year-old sneaked into the kitchen after removing the child-proof gate that was installed to prevent the toddler from raiding the cabinets for snacks.

“I cannot make this kind of things up, this is exactly the kind of laughs that my day consists of and I need the extra energy to keep up,” wrote Janael Palmer while sharing a video of the child.

“I purchased a gate to keep my one year old out of the kitchen from taking snacks and throwing my veggies around the kitchen. Well, guess what, the joke was on me,” she added.

In the 1.04-minute video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the kid can be seen entering the kitchen after carefully removing the barrier, picking up a snack item, and then hurrying back inside the gate.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the viral clip. While many complimented the kid’s smartness, others praised him for putting back the gate exactly how it was to avoid getting caught.

She said she purchased a gate to keep her baby out of the kitchen. The baby: pic.twitter.com/eynfboJ4N7 — Kennedy ✨ (@HelloKennedi) August 12, 2020

Baby is a straight up genius. Like gifted. — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 13, 2020

Listen, he didn’t do anything wrong lol he came in, quietly and got what he needed. He even put everything back like he found it 😂 — Mara Brock Akil Stan Account (@lavidalocaaaaa_) August 12, 2020

Yo shout out to that baby for making sure the waters were ok and closing that drawer all the way 👌🏼 — Uncle E (@Uncle__E) August 13, 2020

Babies just have their own damn agendas and we can’t do anything about it!! 😩😩😩 — ilana with an 👁 (@ilana_____) August 13, 2020

That baby will be running NASA someday. Problem solving, attention to detail, completing tasks, physical strength… Astronauts, you’ve met your match!! — AllTogetherNow ⚖️ (@cjsullyinnyc) August 13, 2020

