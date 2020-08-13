scorecardresearch
‘Straight up genius’: Toddler sneaks past child-proof gate to raid kitchen for snacks

While many complimented the kid's smartness, others praised him for putting back the gate exactly how it was in order to prevent getting caught.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 13, 2020 2:07:58 pm
little kid sneaks inside kitchen viral video, funny kid viral video, trending, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the viral clip. (Source: Facebook)

While small children often come up with hilarious ways to outdo their parents, a mother in the US was in for a surprise when her one-year-old sneaked into the kitchen after removing the child-proof gate that was installed to prevent the toddler from raiding the cabinets for snacks.

“I cannot make this kind of things up, this is exactly the kind of laughs that my day consists of and I need the extra energy to keep up,” wrote Janael Palmer while sharing a video of the child.

“I purchased a gate to keep my one year old out of the kitchen from taking snacks and throwing my veggies around the kitchen. Well, guess what, the joke was on me,” she added.

In the 1.04-minute video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the kid can be seen entering the kitchen after carefully removing the barrier, picking up a snack item, and then hurrying back inside the gate.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the viral clip. While many complimented the kid’s smartness, others praised him for putting back the gate exactly how it was to avoid getting caught.

