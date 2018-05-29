‘Straight, bi, gay or…?’: This ‘sexual identity survey’ is the latest meme that has got Twitterati hooked

People are taking this ‘sexual identity survey’ way too seriously on social media (or maybe not). (Source: File Photo) People are taking this ‘sexual identity survey’ way too seriously on social media (or maybe not). (Source: File Photo)

A strong presence of the LGBTQ community can be felt on social media, and there is much discussion around sexual identities in recent times. But, as is often the case, most things get a funny makeover in the online space — so it is now a ‘sexual identity survey’ that seems to have grabbed many eyeballs and been twisted into memes.

The survey begins as a basic sexual identity survey, but soon wanders off into a totally different direction. In it, one needs to choose whether they are “straight”, “bi”, “gay” or, well, this is where the fun begins. People on social media are adding their own fourth option — and it ranges from hilarious to existential, and from innocuous to out-rightly outrageous!

In case you are wondering what the fourth option reads, here are some examples. While one wrote, “I’m a big, humongous, enormous and small. And it’s not fair that I am nothing and nobody’s there. Do you care?” another wrote, “I’m in constant need of reassurance!”

Another user added, “I’m just like you, even though my problems look nothing like yours do. yeah i get sad too, when i’m down i need somebody to talk to. yeah i feel the same as you do. same stress same shit to go through. i’m just like you. if you only knew.”

You see, what we were talking about?

Read the tweets here.

Hey! i’m ⚪️ straight ⚪️ bi ⚪️ gay 🔘Mr simple! — ☆ ем ☆ WNTD subs pinned tweet (@emzhaek) May 26, 2018

I’m: ⚪️ straight ⚪️ gay ⚪️ bi 🔘 big, humongous, enormous and small⁰And it’s not fair that I am nothing and nobody’s there⁰Do you care?@DeclanMcKenna — lil jay (@someotherjoshua) May 29, 2018

i’m ⚪️ gay ⚪️ straight ⚪️ bi 🔘 a what? pic.twitter.com/lnv6m25Qla — ameera has exams (@lesmiserably) May 28, 2018

i’m ⚪️ straight ⚪️ bi ⚪️ gay 🔘 in constant need of reassurance — Thomas Halbert (@ThomasBeautyy) May 25, 2018

I’m

⚪ Gay ⚪ Straight ⚪ Bi 🔘 NOT FINISHED WITH YOU. pic.twitter.com/n6QxW6Zx2U — Coke Ibushi (@CokeIbushi) May 28, 2018

I’m: ⚪gay ⚪straight ⚪bi 🔘a man. Who has recently bought a house in the local area, and I’m having a house-warming party, to which I’ll be inviting a lot of the local adults. Hence the crisps. pic.twitter.com/R0Xwe0omoY — Hugo Camden (@Hugo_Camden) May 28, 2018

i’m: ⚪️ straight

⚪️ gay

⚪️ bi

🔘 just like you, even though my problems look nothing like yours do. yeah i get sad too, when i’m down i need somebody to talk to. yeah i feel the same as you do. same stress same shit to go through. i’m just like you. if you only knew. — late (@donnyskatelouis) May 28, 2018

I’m ⚪ straight ⚪ gay ⚪ bi 🔘 gonna become the King of the Pirates! pic.twitter.com/5ShhTxDAZj — One Piece Center (@OnePieceCenter) May 28, 2018

I’m: ⚪gay ⚪straight ⚪bi 🔘 in trouble I’m an addict, I’m addicted to this girl, she’s got my heart tied in a knot, and my stomach in a whirl — emily (@EBuzzie) May 29, 2018

I’m ⚪ Gay ⚪ Straight ⚪ Bi 🔘 BACK! AND I’M BETTER THAN EVER pic.twitter.com/TEXV26APDK — Maize (@Maizefarms) May 29, 2018

I’m: ⚪️ straight ⚪️ gay ⚪️ bi 🔘 Groot pic.twitter.com/NbXDyF8JxL — Israel García (@JanoGarcia97) May 29, 2018

i’m: ⚪️ straight ⚪️ gay ⚪️ bi 🔘 so sick of love songs, so tired of tears, so done with wishing you were still here, now I’m so sick of love songs, so sad and slow, so why can’t I turn off the radio — irma geraldine (@_irmadeguzman) May 29, 2018

So, which option would you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

