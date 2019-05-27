Why the backstory about basketball team Toronto Raptors’ superfan Nav Bhatia is going viral

Sometimes a superfan of a team can unite a community. Canadian journalist, Muhammad Lila took to Twitter to share the beautiful story of a superfan of the Toronto Raptors basketball team in which he spoke about the fan’s early struggles, his road to success and how he helped others like him later. The tweet has since gone viral and Lila has highlighted how rapper Drake may be the team’s best known fan, but Nav Bhatia is it’s most dedicated one.

When you think of the Raps, you probably think of Drake on the sidelines, as the team’s biggest fan. The thing is, he’s not. In Toronto, we love @Drake. But there’s someone else who symbolizes everything great about Toronto and Canada. pic.twitter.com/qWPCs5TRHK — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

Lila said 67-year-old Bhatia was “the biggest fan” of the team, and that he had arrived in Canada in the 1980s. She pointed out that he had never missed a single game from 1995. “As a brown turbaned guy with an accent he couldn’t get a job as an engineer, so he wound up working as a car salesman at dealership in a rough part of town,” Lila wrote.

He’s been at every single Raptors home game since 1995. That’ right: Every. Single. One. Through Damon, Vince, CB4, a zillion coaches, blackouts, blizzards, you name it. Big deal, right? Wait, there’s more. pic.twitter.com/zdjf6vf4Ck — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

The journalist went on to say how using his charm and honesty Bhatia rose to the top. And even bought the dealership he had once joined as an employee!

He sold 127 cars in just ninety days. It’s a record that stands to this day. He did it the old-fashioned way, by being honest (and yes, some catchy radio ads). He was so good that he eventually bought the dealership. Crazy, right. Guess what’s crazier? pic.twitter.com/K1so1Jagdq — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

If you go to a Raps game, you’ll see his big ass huge goofy smile, on the baseline. Advertising When you’re an immigrant, nothing feels more Canadian than waving a Canadian flag while cheering your team. Sports is the great equalizer. pic.twitter.com/2S4pP1dZo8 — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

“In any other city (looking at you, MIL), a guy like Nav might stand out. But not in Toronto. We’re a place where immigration works. Multiculturalism works. Ask anyone who’s been to a Raps game and they’ll tell you it’s the most diverse place in the world,” Lila wrote.

You’ll hear a dozen languages, see black guys in dreads hanging out with Korean guys eating poutine. In other cities, that would be weird. In Toronto, it’s perfectly normal. It’s how the 6ix rolls. Take this pic. How many colors/ethnicities can you see? At least a dozen. pic.twitter.com/ni5zxD5SZu — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

Sharing the story about Bhatia’s fight against racism and hardships in an immigrant’s life, he talked about how the Canadian-India now gives back to society and does his bit for other immigrants now. Also in an indirect attack at US President Donald Trump, Lila wrote, “That while the world is building walls, Canada is building bridges. A guy like @superfan_nav is our best symbol of that.”

That while the world is building walls, Canada is building bridges. A guy like @superfan_nav is our best symbol of that. He’s not just a guy from Toronto. He *is* Toronto. A place where people work hard, make it, and still care enough to give back. pic.twitter.com/K5do9KqjgE — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

Basketball can be more than just a game. When the finals tip-off on Thursday, the world is going to see Toronto being Toronto: Diverse, strong, caring. Advertising And there’ll be a 67-year old Sikh turbaned guy leading the charge. And you know what, we’re okay with that. END pic.twitter.com/7bPtkutTP8 — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

After the thread went viral, the journalist got in touch with Bhatia to know his views about Canada’s approach towards inclusivity. Bhatia praised his country and said that their southern neighbour can learn a lot.

Just got off the phone with Nav. I asked him what he’d tell the world about Canada, he said: “Other counties might be richer, but they’re not richer in mannerisms, politeness, or looking after each other.. And the country south of us has a lot to learn.” — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

People online were touched by Bhatia’s journey and how multiculturism and immigration work.

This is an interesting thread about a local Raptors superfan; I was underwhelmed until I got to this absolutely staggering detail. $300k a YEAR to send underprivileged kids to Raptors games!?! Absolutely crazy https://t.co/4WXFxfJH9t — Lev Novak (@LevNovak) May 27, 2019

Down the road, I hope the Toronto Raptors retire No. 95 in honor of Nav Bhatia. That would be an awesome gesture for such a beloved man. https://t.co/2FSgatB9fx — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) May 27, 2019

This is an awesome man. We should hear about him. https://t.co/4aw3zNq6LR — Somoca🐝 (@Somoca) May 27, 2019

This is true. He helped send over 100 kids from my punjabi class at the gurudwara once. https://t.co/ZEUAfr27L4 — ishkay (@ish_kayy) May 27, 2019

That is the beauty of sports ….

I am so proud to be Canadian and to be Torontonian….this is what makes us great and to share that with world is a gift….❤ https://t.co/JDGwbbJbZv — Angela (@bucciang) May 27, 2019

Even if you don’t follow basketball (you are correct, I don’t btw) you have to read this thread and have your cold little hearts warmed for at least a moment. Nav is a guy I would love to meet in a city so full of diversity. https://t.co/wPGZdrigq7 — Julia [SCLA] (@julia_bergeron) May 27, 2019

The world can learn a lot from this great thread. About building bridges rather than walls. Thank you for sharing, & thank you Nav https://t.co/sQ23pSx3vY — Katie Godfrey #FBPE #PeoplesVote #RevokeA50 #WATON (@k8egodfrey) May 27, 2019

Absolutely LOVE. THIS is 100% Superfan goals!!!!! Maybe one day I’ll be as awesome as this guy!!!! https://t.co/UqwwZhPEEq — Veronica Philpot (@suns_tutu_fan) May 27, 2019