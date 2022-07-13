Storm splits a house into two in the US. Here is what it looks like

A house was ripped into two by powerful gusts of wind in a city in Maryland in the US Tuesday.

The video of the damaged house in College Park went viral on social media after ABC7 News journalist Tom Roussey posted footage of the incident.

While sharing the footage, Roussey wrote, “This is absolutely unreal, it appears the storm split this home in two in College Park. I talked to two University of Maryland students who live here, they say their roommate was taken to the hospital but they think he’s going to be OK. He was inside and they were not.”

I went on @googlemaps and this is what the home looked like before the storm! The part that is now on the ground leaning at an angle used to be the second floor. #CollegePark pic.twitter.com/mvNuOnoVAF — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) July 13, 2022

He said that according to meteorologist Bill Kelly the house was possibly split into two when it came in the way of winds that were moving in a straight line with a speed of over 70 miles an hour.

Commenting on the video of the broken house, a Twitter user wrote, “I am staying in College Park and I have never seen so much localized damage from a thunderstorm in my life. So many downed trees. SO many.”

I’m just seeing all of the photos and video out of College Park, and some of the damage is insane.

We had some crazy storms when I was at UMD, but nothing like this… https://t.co/PmCxAsreGh — Cait Chale (@CaitlynChale) July 13, 2022

The power went out during our class and when we walked outside, we saw the damage the storm caused. Every route I tried to get out of the campus was blocked due to downed trees. Took me over an hr to find a route to get off campus. https://t.co/jTZ8kPeuY9 — Michaela Cortes (@mcortes2013) July 13, 2022

I am staying in College Park and I have never seen so much localized damage from a thunderstorm in my life. So many downed trees. SO many. https://t.co/U4gCZPltW2 — Maria Varmazis @ NASA for JWST! (@mvarmazis) July 13, 2022

Heavy winds and thunderstorms ripped across the states of Maryland and Washington on Tuesday. The storm had caused power cuts in many areas of Maryland and Washington. In the aftermath of the raging storm, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that they responded to nearly 360 emergency calls.