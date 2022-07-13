scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Storm splits a house into two in the US. Here is what it looks like

The US states of Washington and Maryland faced strong thunderstorms on Tuesday evening.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 5:27:49 pm
Strong winds rip house into two USA, House split into two USA, Strom breaks house into two in America, House breaks down in two pieces due to strong winds, Indian ExpressThe storm had caused power cuts in many areas of Maryland and Washington.

A house was ripped into two by powerful gusts of wind in a city in Maryland in the US Tuesday.

The video of the damaged house in College Park went viral on social media after ABC7 News journalist Tom Roussey posted footage of the incident.

ALSO READ |Trampoline flies down through Canadian street amid powerful storm. Watch video

While sharing the footage, Roussey wrote, “This is absolutely unreal, it appears the storm split this home in two in College Park. I talked to two University of Maryland students who live here, they say their roommate was taken to the hospital but they think he’s going to be OK. He was inside and they were not.”

He said that according to meteorologist Bill Kelly the house was possibly split into two when it came in the way of winds that were moving in a straight line with a speed of over 70 miles an hour.

Commenting on the video of the broken house, a Twitter user wrote, “I am staying in College Park and I have never seen so much localized damage from a thunderstorm in my life. So many downed trees. SO many.”

Heavy winds and thunderstorms ripped across the states of Maryland and Washington on Tuesday. The storm had caused power cuts in many areas of Maryland and Washington. In the aftermath of the raging storm, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that they responded to nearly 360 emergency calls.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement