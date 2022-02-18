Storm Eunice: Thousands watch Big Jet TV’s livestream as planes land amid gusty winds at Heathrow

As pilots struggled to make aircraft land, thousands of viewers around the globe tuned in on a livestream to watch planes making precarious landings at London’s Heathrow Airport amid Storm Eunice.

Landing a big airplane in itself is a big task and requires a lot of expertise. Add strong gusts of winds amid red weather warning, it takes the difficulty to a whole new level.

Although it may be scary for people onboard, it’s pure entertainment watching it on YouTube. And that’s exactly what drew in more than 2,00,000 people, at one point to Big Jet TV’s live stream.

As millions of people across the United Kingdom were told to stay home as the storm hit the country Friday, people have been glued to the broadcast with running commentary to see planes come in nearly sideways and engines howling while attempting to get down on runway 27L.

Watch the livestream here:

Run by aviation enthusiast Jerry Dyer, the channel regularly livestreams airplanes landing but the high winds of Eunice made the channel an instant hit. As the bad weather continued, it’s Dyer’s over-the-top reaction that has left people binging on.

With every successful landing, Dyre’s words of appreciation for the pilots and his amazement as they took the planes round and round before landing, left the chat panel fired up!

In fact, the viewers’ experience was so enriching that many, including journalists, started praising his broadcast on Twitter, where Big Jet TV started trending alongside Storm Eunice.

Words I never thought I'd say: Have spent the last hour glued to 'Big Jet TV' ft live commentary of planes attempting to land during Storm Eunice and cannot recommend it highly enoughhttps://t.co/hmkBr8NN0C — Eleanor Hayward (@eleanorhayward) February 18, 2022

This is the first red warning to be issued for either London or south-east England since the system was introduced in 2008, according to the BBC News. The report said that although Eunice was not a hurricane, winds would reach hurricane force level.