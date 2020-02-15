Watch: Planes struggle to land, take off amid Storm Ciara in Europe

Dramatic footage showed the big airplanes swerving over the runway. Dramatic footage showed the big airplanes swerving over the runway.

Pilots are having a difficult time taking off and landing in parts of northern Europe due to Storm Ciara, which lashed Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany this week. As hundreds of airlines cancel flights, scary footage of aircraft trying to land and take off is going viral. These videos have left many worried, while others lauded the pilots for their expertise.

In one video, an Emirates Airbus A380 caught is seen caught in crosswind during takeoff at UK’s Birmingham airport. Another video showed a plane veering dangerously as it landed amid heavy rain.

Scenes at Heathrow Airport were no different. A British Airways flight was captured struggling to land during strong winds. Just seconds after touch down, however, the plane aborted the landing and took off again.

And in case you’re wondering what it was like to be on-board the aircraft, passengers have recorded some scary moments. In a video filmed inside an Air Europa flight with 300 on-board, passengers were heard screaming as the plane attempted to make five landings at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

“We made a restart five times at Schiphol but we were unable to land. People screamed and were puking. The turbulence was enormous, everything vibrated and went back and forth. The luggage flew back and forth,” a passenger told RTLNieuws.

In the Netherlands, around 120 flights to and from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, one of Europe’s largest, have been cancelled or delayed due to the storm.

Meanwhile, the storm forced the cancellation of about 100 flights to and from Germany’s Frankfurt airport.

