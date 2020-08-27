Photo of wedding cake goes viral after employee gets message horribly wrong

The bride and groom received a cake that had 'Why's there a wedding?' written over the white icing.

A couple received a surprise on their wedding day when the message on their cake read ‘Why’s there a wedding?’ Now, a photo of the cake, that was shared on Reddit, has netizens in splits.

“This is why you hire professionals,” wrote the person who shared the photo.

“My clients bought this from our local grocery store bakery… It’s supposed to say ‘Wiser Wedding’” the post explained. “This will be their wedding horror story for sure.”

The couple may not have seen the humour in the message but many on Reddit were amused by it.

While some couldn’t believe that it actually happened, others felt it might have been done deliberately as a joke

“I don’t know, with the current state of things, I feel this is a legitimate question – maybe the store staff did too…” wrote one user.

