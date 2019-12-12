Store manager praised after lunging to save baby who fell off shop’s counter

People on social media were furious at the two women for their negligence toward the baby. (Source: Family Pawn/ Facebook) People on social media were furious at the two women for their negligence toward the baby. (Source: Family Pawn/ Facebook)

A manager at a pawn shop in the US is being hailed as a ‘hero’ online after he lunged to save a toddler who had fallen off the shop’s counter. The video of the incident that took place in a Utah store is now going viral online.

Surveillance footage shows two women enter the Family Pawn store in the city of Hurricane with the baby, and the child is then placed on the store’s glass counter as the women start to examine a rifle.

Store manager Bill Reel told KUTV that he saw the child crawl towards the edge of the counter. As the baby fell, he lunged and caught the child in his arms.

Watch the full video here:

The footage shows the infant wailing after the incident and one of the women takes the child from Reed. The other woman continued to examine the gun.

On social media, people praised the store manager for his quick thinking, while some criticised the women for their handling of the child. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Never lets go of the gun though. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 11, 2019

This is heartbreaking. One made sure to keep her hands on the gun, the other on her cell phone and both seemed to laugh it off in relief. God bless that hero who saved that child’s life — Casey Gillespie (@caseface128) December 11, 2019

I was thinking the same thing. Dudes not even on camera at first comes flying on with the speed of a dad.

— Billy Barber (@BilbarrBarian) December 11, 2019

Luckily the good guy didn’t have his hands full of guns! — Chris (@Saluki_C) December 11, 2019

Holy crap! Who goes shopping for guns with a BABY???? And then leaves them sitting on a counter??? This is awful watching this and watching them paying more attention to the guns than that baby! — sandismall (@SmallSandi) December 11, 2019

Is this what they refer to as a “good guy with a gun ? About let the baby hit the floor never took her hands off her gun … — AltBlue (@StickerDeep) December 11, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd