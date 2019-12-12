Follow Us:
Store manager praised after lunging to save baby who fell off shop’s counter

As the baby fell off the counter, the store's manager lunged and caught the child in his arms.

ball fall off glass counter, woman admire rifle baby fall off counter, store manager save baby falling counter, viral videos, indian express, People on social media were furious at the two women for their negligence toward the baby. (Source: Family Pawn/ Facebook)

A manager at a pawn shop in the US is being hailed as a ‘hero’ online after he lunged to save a toddler who had fallen off the shop’s counter. The video of the incident that took place in a Utah store is now going viral online.

Surveillance footage shows two women enter the Family Pawn store in the city of Hurricane with the baby, and the child is then placed on the store’s glass counter as the women start to examine a rifle.

Store manager Bill Reel told KUTV that he saw the child crawl towards the edge of the counter. As the baby fell, he lunged and caught the child in his arms.

Watch the full video here:

The footage shows the infant wailing after the incident and one of the women takes the child from Reed. The other woman continued to examine the gun.

On social media, people praised the store manager for his quick thinking, while some criticised the women for their handling of the child. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

