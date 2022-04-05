scorecardresearch
‘Stop Asian Hate’: BTS ARMY demands apology from Aussie talk show over racist Covid-19 joke

The Australian show edited footage of BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) to depict him coughing and spreading the COVID-19 virus that riled all online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 5, 2022 2:25:45 pm
bts, bts stop asian hate, BTS member V, the project tv, project tv bts racists video, australia tv racist bts video, indian expressThe TV show edited a video of BTS member enjoying Justin Bieber's performance.

At the 2022 Grammys, Korean boyband BTS got everyone talking with their stunning fashion statements, James Bond-inspired performance and their cute interaction with other celebrities in attendance. However, one Australian talk show host decided to focus on group’s recent brush with Covid-19 in its coverage. But what’s more, they edited a video to suggest that BTS’ V was spreading the virus at the event.

An Australian talk show, The Project, used snippets of BTS’ ‘Butter’ performance and footage of their reactions for their Grammy recap. However, it was when they edited footage of BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) to suggest that he spread the Covid-19 virus at Grammys by coughing that the internet was up in arms. The snippet was paired with a narrator stating, “K-pop sensation BTS dropped in, dismissing their very recent battles with Covid-19.”

Also Read |#Scammy: BTS ARMY directs ire at Grammy Awards organiser after boyband loses

The snippet was actually meant for a segment to introduce the Australian trio of RÜFÜS DU SOL who have won their first Grammy award for best dance/electronic recording on Sunday. Unsurprisingly, it left people irked online, who dubbed the video racist.

The moment used in the video was actually captured when the member was grooving and enjoying Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ performance at the Grammys.

Check out the original video:

All seven members of the band have suffered from Covid-19, with band’s main singer Jungkook just recovering and coming out of the quarantine a day ahead of Sunday’s performance.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After receiving a backlash online, the Australian TV show did remove the video but have not apologised yet. Fans slammed the TV show for editing the original video with bad intension, and called them “clout chasers”. People are demanding an apology, reminding that the pandemic is still ongoing and anti-Asian hate crimes around the world are at its peak.

The backlash made #StopAsianHate and ‘Apologise to BTS’ trend worldwide with BTS’ fan group, called  ARMY, tweeting in support.

