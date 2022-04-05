‘Stop Asian Hate’: BTS ARMY demands apology from Aussie talk show over racist Covid-19 joke

At the 2022 Grammys, Korean boyband BTS got everyone talking with their stunning fashion statements, James Bond-inspired performance and their cute interaction with other celebrities in attendance. However, one Australian talk show host decided to focus on group’s recent brush with Covid-19 in its coverage. But what’s more, they edited a video to suggest that BTS’ V was spreading the virus at the event.

An Australian talk show, The Project, used snippets of BTS’ ‘Butter’ performance and footage of their reactions for their Grammy recap. However, it was when they edited footage of BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) to suggest that he spread the Covid-19 virus at Grammys by coughing that the internet was up in arms. The snippet was paired with a narrator stating, “K-pop sensation BTS dropped in, dismissing their very recent battles with Covid-19.”

The snippet was actually meant for a segment to introduce the Australian trio of RÜFÜS DU SOL who have won their first Grammy award for best dance/electronic recording on Sunday. Unsurprisingly, it left people irked online, who dubbed the video racist.

Still figuring out how racism is considered so ✨humourous ✨ like man that made me roll on the floor and wheeze my lungs out for sure

The moment used in the video was actually captured when the member was grooving and enjoying Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ performance at the Grammys.

Check out the original video:

You know V is thinking about how he can incorporate his saxophone into Justin Bieber’s #Peaches. 🎷 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/N5RMVflp5q — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 4, 2022

All seven members of the band have suffered from Covid-19, with band’s main singer Jungkook just recovering and coming out of the quarantine a day ahead of Sunday’s performance.

After receiving a backlash online, the Australian TV show did remove the video but have not apologised yet. Fans slammed the TV show for editing the original video with bad intension, and called them “clout chasers”. People are demanding an apology, reminding that the pandemic is still ongoing and anti-Asian hate crimes around the world are at its peak.

The backlash made #StopAsianHate and ‘Apologise to BTS’ trend worldwide with BTS’ fan group, called ARMY, tweeting in support.

Also … In case this isn’t clear: V was laughing and the outlet added graphics to make it look like he was spreading COVID. They knew exactly what they were doing. It’s not just a “joke.” This is disgusting and it’s this kind of action that normalizes racism. #StopAsianHate — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) April 4, 2022

. @theprojecttv says they’re news delivered differently, but looks like the same Xenophobic, racist and terribly NOT FUNNY “jokes” we continuously see on Australian Television. Deleting is not good enough. Apologize.#StopAsianHate — BTS Australia⁷ 🐙💜 (@bts_aus) April 5, 2022

You used your show, “The Project”, which many Australians tune into every night, to perpetuate hate against Asians during a time where anti-Asian hate crimes is at its highest. Issue a formal apology immediately — 𝑺𝑱𝑴 | JIMIN OST (@stussyjimin) April 4, 2022

