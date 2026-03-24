Led by a Corgi, 7 stolen dogs trek 17km across busy highways to escape meat traders in China

A corgi appeared to lead the group, frequently turning back to check on the other dogs (Image source: @dom_lucre/X)

A group of seven stolen dogs has taken the Internet by storm after they managed to escape their captors and found their way back home. The dogs, who were stolen from northeastern China, travelled nearly 17 kilometres, navigating busy highways before reuniting with their owners.

According to the South China Morning Post, a passerby filmed the group of dogs walking together in a coordinated formation along a highway on March 16.

The dogs had been taken from the same village by individuals allegedly connected to a dog meat operation, and later escaped from a moving vehicle, the report added.

A corgi appeared to lead the group, frequently turning back to check on the others, while the rest of the dogs formed a protective circle around an injured German Shepherd positioned in the middle. Other breeds, including Retrievers, Labradors, and a Pekingese, stayed close together.