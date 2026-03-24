Led by a Corgi, 7 stolen dogs trek 17km across busy highways to escape meat traders in China

A group of seven stolen dogs has taken the Internet by storm after they managed to escape their captors and found their way back home. The dogs, who were stolen from northeastern China, travelled nearly 17 kilometres, navigating busy highways before reuniting with their owners.
According to the South China Morning Post, a passerby filmed the group of dogs walking together in a coordinated formation along a highway on March 16.
The dogs had been taken from the same village by individuals allegedly connected to a dog meat operation, and later escaped from a moving vehicle, the report added.
A corgi appeared to lead the group, frequently turning back to check on the others, while the rest of the dogs formed a protective circle around an injured German Shepherd positioned in the middle. Other breeds, including Retrievers, Labradors, and a Pekingese, stayed close together.
The viral video showed the dogs walking together alongside the highway.
Watch here:
🔥🚨BREAKING: These Seven dogs were stolen from their owners and escaped from an illegal transport truck and started heading back home right after.
They walked over 10 miles together with the corgi leading from the front into highways and fields, they are now back home. pic.twitter.com/xH60BFofmB
— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 23, 2026
The video has since gone viral, garnering a wave of reactions. “People please put air tags on your dogs. amazon even sells the holders or collars. You don’t deserve a dog nor do you love your dog if you don’t protect them. You’re welcome. I have them on my dogs. No excuses,” a user wrote.
“Ten miles of determination, teamwork and a corgi leading the charge, home truly is where the heart is,” another user commented. “corgi leading the escape is the most dogs of war energy. loyalty over everything,” a third user reacted.
The report stated that rescue volunteers confirmed that all seven dogs came from the same village and were accustomed to staying together, which likely contributed to their coordinated journey.
Tracking their movements, volunteers ensured their safe return, and by March 19, all the dogs had been reunited with their owners.