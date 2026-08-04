Black photographer stopped outside Louis Vuitton store: ‘Felt humiliated’

According to Williams, he had gone to the luxury store intending to shop, but was stopped at the entrance despite the store appearing nearly empty.

Many incidents over the years have fuelled conversations about racial profiling in the United States. The latest to spark outrage involves a well-known entertainment photographer who says he was prevented from entering a Louis Vuitton store in California, an encounter he recorded and later shared online.

Steven Williams, a Los Angeles-based photographer, publicist and producer, posted a video on Instagram showing a confrontation with security personnel outside a Louis Vuitton outlet in Glendale. According to Williams, he had gone to the luxury store intending to shop, but was stopped at the entrance despite the store appearing nearly empty.

In the video, Williams questions the guard, saying, “There’s only two people in the store and no one else is in there, may I know why I can’t go in?” The security guard responds, “Because we are closing sir.”