Black photographer stopped outside Louis Vuitton store: ‘Felt humiliated’

Many incidents over the years have fuelled conversations about racial profiling in the United States. The latest to spark outrage involves a well-known entertainment photographer who says he was prevented from entering a Louis Vuitton store in California, an encounter he recorded and later shared online.
Steven Williams, a Los Angeles-based photographer, publicist and producer, posted a video on Instagram showing a confrontation with security personnel outside a Louis Vuitton outlet in Glendale. According to Williams, he had gone to the luxury store intending to shop, but was stopped at the entrance despite the store appearing nearly empty.
In the video, Williams questions the guard, saying, “There’s only two people in the store and no one else is in there, may I know why I can’t go in?” The security guard responds, “Because we are closing sir.”
Williams then asks, “Do I need a reason to step into the store? Do I have to know what I need to purchase before I step into the store?” after the guard asks him what he intended to buy. The guard replies that “they have a system.”
Alongside the video, Williams shared a lengthy caption describing how the incident affected him.
“I remained calm, but I left feeling judged, profiled, and humiliated. I have worked with some of the most recognized people in entertainment and public service—but I should never have to announce who I am, who my clients are, or prove my ability to purchase something in order to be treated with dignity. Everyone deserves respect. Luxury should never come with discrimination,” he wrote.
The clip has since gained widespread attention on social media, with many users alleging that Williams was racially profiled because he is Black.
“Don’t spend your money where you are not welcomed or treated with dignity and respect,” wrote one user. “I would never ever spend another dollar with them ever again. Wowww,” wrote another user. “That was horrible. They called security on you like to were a criminal. Spend your money where you are wanted. Sorry you were treated so poorly,” commented a third person.
“File a lawsuit, and what’s sad black men are enforcing racism and discrimination,” wrote a fourth individual.