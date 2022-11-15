Steve Jobs’s old sandals auctioned for over Rs 1.7 crore

Buying a pair of used sandals for over Rs 1.7 crore seems absurd but a pair of sandals were actually sold at this exorbitant rate earlier this month in the US. What made these sandals unique was their former ownership as they belonged to the former co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs.

The modest pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock sandals, which are originally priced under $200 (approximately Rs 16,000), were sold for $218,750 (approximately Rs 1.7 crore). The identity of the buyer has not been revealed by Julien’s Auctions, a California-based auction house.

As per the description in the auction website, the sandal’s “cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use”. Jobs was often seen wearing the pair and after his death, the sandals were exhibited across various shows such as the 2017 Salone del Mobile in Italy. The website description also quotes Job’s former partner Chrisann Brennan, who explained the sandals part of this “uniform”.

Sold for $218,750. A pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals that were personally owned and worn by Steve Jobs. “Icons and Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll” auction taking place at the @HardRock in New York City and online at https://t.co/tzS6JKuf2p, Friday through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ESXO8fJ2L7 — Julien’s Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) November 13, 2022

The news of the sandal’s auction is creating much chatter on social media. Tweeting about the high price of the winning bid, a Twitter user wrote, “Someone just paid $200,000 for a dirty pair of sandals all because Steve Jobs wore them. You talk about a waste of money. Imagine if that had been given to the poor.”

Hmm, I have similar looking Birkenstock somewhere in the house, I wonder if I can get at least $200 for them. 🤣🤣 — Marius (@quasisc) November 15, 2022

Someone just paid $200,000 for a dirty pair of sandals all because Steve Jobs wore them. You talk about a waste of money. Imagine if that had been given to the poor. — J.J. (@Jacquel88980191) November 14, 2022

Honestly, what does one do with this once you’ve purchased these? Do you just walk around randomly telling people you paid $220k for Steve Job’s sandals? Do you show them on a shelf? Do you take them to parties? Wear them? What?? https://t.co/r8Fp1Goqxm — Zerin Dube (@SpeedSportLife) November 14, 2022

Apple founder Steve Jobs brown suede Birkenstock sandals which he wore for much of the 1970’s went up for auction with an estimate of $60,000 but went, with an accompanying NFT, for $218,750. They retail for under $200. pic.twitter.com/8E5cJeITiB — Freddie Saxon (@WordsmithSaxon) November 15, 2022

*Sandals belonging to Steve Jobs on auction* Nice, I hope they were washed *along with NFT of them* Not so nice — 🌱 Phiz 🦑🐙🦹🏾 (@fizoto) November 14, 2022

Another person wondered, “Honestly, what does one do with this once you’ve purchased these? Do you just walk around randomly telling people you paid $220k for Steve Job’s sandals? Do you show them on a shelf? Do you take them to parties? Wear them? What??”.