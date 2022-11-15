scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Steve Jobs’s old sandals auctioned for over Rs 1.7 crore

The old pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock sandals were originally priced under $200 (approximately Rs 16,000).

Steve Jobs, Steve Jobs old sandals sold for $220k, steve jobs sandals auctioned for 1.7 crores, Birkenstock sandals owned by Apple founder sold for over crore, indian express

Buying a pair of used sandals for over Rs 1.7 crore seems absurd but a pair of sandals were actually sold at this exorbitant rate earlier this month in the US. What made these sandals unique was their former ownership as they belonged to the former co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs.

The modest pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock sandals, which are originally priced under $200 (approximately Rs 16,000), were sold for $218,750 (approximately Rs 1.7 crore). The identity of the buyer has not been revealed by Julien’s Auctions, a California-based auction house.

ALSO READ |‘Oldest matter humankind can touch’: Space treasures auctioned for $1.2 million

As per the description in the auction website, the sandal’s “cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use”. Jobs was often seen wearing the pair and after his death, the sandals were exhibited across various shows such as the 2017 Salone del Mobile in Italy. The website description also quotes Job’s former partner Chrisann Brennan, who explained the sandals part of this “uniform”.

The news of the sandal’s auction is creating much chatter on social media. Tweeting about the high price of the winning bid, a Twitter user wrote, “Someone just paid $200,000 for a dirty pair of sandals all because Steve Jobs wore them. You talk about a waste of money. Imagine if that had been given to the poor.”

Another person wondered, “Honestly, what does one do with this once you’ve purchased these? Do you just walk around randomly telling people you paid $220k for Steve Job’s sandals? Do you show them on a shelf? Do you take them to parties? Wear them? What??”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 04:15:31 pm
Next Story

Debina Bonnerjee says questions like ‘khushkhabri kab de rahi ho’ are insensitive: ‘To a person who is trying, it is very hurtful’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement