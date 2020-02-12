Steve Irwin’s son recreates iconic image of father, leaves netizens emotional

Since being shared online, the post has prompted many reactions online with many pointing out the resemblance between the two. Since being shared online, the post has prompted many reactions online with many pointing out the resemblance between the two.

Late Australian zookeeper and wild life expert Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin left netizens emotional after he recreated an iconic photograph of his father.

The 16-year-old shared a picture of himself cuddling with a koala at the Australia Zoo that was founded by his grandparents in 1970. Shared on his official Instagram account, Robert’s picture instantly went viral with many pointing the uncanny resemblance with his father.

Popularly known as ‘the crocodile hunter’, Steve had earned worldwide fame after starring in a television series of the same name. However, in 2006 the wildlife expert and environmentalist lost his life following a stingray injury.

“You look exactly like ur father in this photo and you probably get that a lot,” commented a user on the viral post, while another wrote, “Did anyone else think this was Steve at first?❤️ Beautiful moment captured😍

However, this is not the first time Robert has recreated his father’s image. Back in 2019, he had shared a picture of feeding a crocodile, which his father had fed 15 years earlier.

