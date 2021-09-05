Steve Irwin’s daughter’s post remembering her dad on his 15th death anniversary leaves netizens teary-eyed

scorecardresearch
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 5, 2021 3:37:55 pm
Steve Irwin death anniversary daughter bindi Irwin viral post twitter reactions, Steve Irwin death anniversary, how did Steve Irwin die, who is Steve Irwin trending, indian express, indian express newsSteve, popularly known as a 'Crocodile hunter', died in 2006 after a stingray barb pierced his chest.

Steve Irwin’s daughter paid a touching tribute to her father on his 15th death anniversary. Bindi Irwin, 23, who became a conservationist  following in her father’s footsteps, posted an Instagram photo of herself with her father and that of her five-month-old daughter Grace Warrior.

“This sweetheart lights up seeing her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on screen. I wish that Dad could hug my beautiful girl,” she wrote while sharing the pictures, which have now gone viral on social media.

“It’s been 15 years since he passed away, she continued. “I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace.”

Read the full post here:

Steve, popularly known as a ‘Crocodile hunter’, died in 2006 after a stingray barb pierced his chest. According to a Guardian report, the accident happened when the Australian zookeeper was filming an underwater documentary off Port Douglas. While the crew with Steve alerted the emergency service, the 44-year-old died before the paramedics arrived, the report added.

As a tribute to her father and to introduce Grace to her grandfather, Bindi showcased a slideshow of family photos and videos. “It is so nice that we’ll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries,” she told ET, The People reported. “It’s really special.”

Steve’s wife, Terri Irwin, also shared a message on Twitter remembering her husband. “Today is a special day to remember Steve’s mission and message. He was determined to inspire us to be Wildlife Warriors, protecting wildlife & wild places. We can honour his legacy by remembering that every animal is precious…even the ones with big teeth!” she wrote while posting a picture of Steve.

Since being shared online, Bindi’s post has garnered over six lakh likes on Instagram, with netizens remembering Steve. “Your father was a great man, he was a hero of mine growing up along with Sir David Attenborough. It gladdens my heart to see his children continuing his legacy. I wish you and your family a healthy long and happy life. Sincerely a lover of animals and nature,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post.

