Steve Irwin’s daughter’s post remembering her dad on his 15th death anniversary leaves netizens teary-eyed

Steve Irwin’s daughter paid a touching tribute to her father on his 15th death anniversary. Bindi Irwin, 23, who became a conservationist following in her father’s footsteps, posted an Instagram photo of herself with her father and that of her five-month-old daughter Grace Warrior.

“This sweetheart lights up seeing her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on screen. I wish that Dad could hug my beautiful girl,” she wrote while sharing the pictures, which have now gone viral on social media.

“It’s been 15 years since he passed away, she continued. “I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace.”

Steve, popularly known as a ‘Crocodile hunter’, died in 2006 after a stingray barb pierced his chest. According to a Guardian report, the accident happened when the Australian zookeeper was filming an underwater documentary off Port Douglas. While the crew with Steve alerted the emergency service, the 44-year-old died before the paramedics arrived, the report added.

As a tribute to her father and to introduce Grace to her grandfather, Bindi showcased a slideshow of family photos and videos. “It is so nice that we’ll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries,” she told ET, The People reported. “It’s really special.”

Steve’s wife, Terri Irwin, also shared a message on Twitter remembering her husband. “Today is a special day to remember Steve’s mission and message. He was determined to inspire us to be Wildlife Warriors, protecting wildlife & wild places. We can honour his legacy by remembering that every animal is precious…even the ones with big teeth!” she wrote while posting a picture of Steve.

Since being shared online, Bindi’s post has garnered over six lakh likes on Instagram, with netizens remembering Steve. “Your father was a great man, he was a hero of mine growing up along with Sir David Attenborough. It gladdens my heart to see his children continuing his legacy. I wish you and your family a healthy long and happy life. Sincerely a lover of animals and nature,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post.

I’m sure he is, Bindi. He loved his family more than anything, you could tell by how his eyes & voice changed when he looked at you. I only knew him through tv of course, but I still feel his loss. He was so special & lives on through all of you. — Tracy (@gbpkrs4ever) September 4, 2021

This is so precious 🥺 I’m literally tearing up as someone who has also lost a parent. It’s indescribably hard, but the love you and your entire family have is inspirational and beautiful and brings me comfort 💚💚💚 — tiny artist ☀️🏳️‍🌈 (@psychonautie) September 4, 2021

I get tears in my eyes every time I think of you having to live without your amazing dad. He was truly one of a kind, a champion for the earth and its creatures. The world is definitely a better place for his being in it. He’s definitely watching over her, always.🥰♥️ — Sarah Sherwood (@SarahSh17035359) September 4, 2021

Your father had an infectious warmth about him. There’s no way he doesn’t watch Grace every single second of the day! Thank you for continuing to share your family with us. I just bet every once & a while your Dad sends energy in Uncle Robert’s hugs & your Mum’s kisses. — #GiveHerTheGavel (@CarmoSteph) September 4, 2021

My daughter was born today 15 years ago, I can remember being in hospital and watching the news. Thinking of you and your family today. 💗 — Nicola King (@MrsNicolaKing2) September 4, 2021