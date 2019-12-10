Follow Us:
Host Steve Harvey does it again, this time names wrong Miss Universe costume contest winner

Steve Harvey blamed the teleprompter for the gaffe, the biggest since he declared the wrong winner in 2015. “Let me explain something to you. I just read that in the teleprompter," he said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 10, 2019 2:05:45 pm
miss universe 2019, miss universe, steve harvey, miss universe national costume gaffe, steve harvey miss universe gaffe, miss Philippines national costume winner, viral news, indian express Although Miss Philippines photo was shown on screen Miss Malaysia was seen standing beside Steve Harvey.

Popular TV host Steve Harvey made more headlines than the winner of the Miss Universe in 2015 after he declared the wrong contestant the winner, and it has gone according to the script since then. But in the 2019 edition of the contest, Harvey declared the wrong winner for one of the contestants and mysteriously, it involved the Philippines again.

“Earlier this week, all the contestants competed in a National Costume contest. Here’s the look at the winner, Miss Philippines,” Harvey said during the live telecast of this year’s contest in Atlanta. The screen showed a photo of Miss Philippines in an elaborate silver dress.

But when the camera cut back to Harvey, he was standing with Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon, who was in a very different costume. “It’s not Philippines. It’s Malaysia,” Miss Universe Malaysia Shweta Sekhon said.

Harvey blamed the teleprompter for the gaffe. “Let me explain something to you. I just read that in the teleprompter”.

Referring to the infamous mistake of 2015, where he named Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo as the winner, instead of Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurzbach, Harvey said, “Y’all got to quit doing this to me. I can read.”

Watch the video here:

The organisers of the event also cleared Harvey of the error.

A representative of the Miss Universe Organization confirmed to Insider that Miss Philippines did actually win the Miss Universe 2019 National Costume competition.

An unnamed source was also quoted as saying that Miss Malaysia was also being featured in the broadcast so that viewers could find out more about her elaborate costume, but she was not aware that Miss Philippines name would be called first.

The clip of the error quickly went viral and people were furious over the treatment meted out to the two contestants. Many Filipinos questioned why the errors always involved their contestant. Many wondered if it was scripted on purpose.

