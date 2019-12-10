Host Steve Harvey does it again, this time names wrong Miss Universe costume contest winner

Although Miss Philippines photo was shown on screen Miss Malaysia was seen standing beside Steve Harvey. Although Miss Philippines photo was shown on screen Miss Malaysia was seen standing beside Steve Harvey.

Popular TV host Steve Harvey made more headlines than the winner of the Miss Universe in 2015 after he declared the wrong contestant the winner, and it has gone according to the script since then. But in the 2019 edition of the contest, Harvey declared the wrong winner for one of the contestants and mysteriously, it involved the Philippines again.

“Earlier this week, all the contestants competed in a National Costume contest. Here’s the look at the winner, Miss Philippines,” Harvey said during the live telecast of this year’s contest in Atlanta. The screen showed a photo of Miss Philippines in an elaborate silver dress.

But when the camera cut back to Harvey, he was standing with Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon, who was in a very different costume. “It’s not Philippines. It’s Malaysia,” Miss Universe Malaysia Shweta Sekhon said.

Harvey blamed the teleprompter for the gaffe. “Let me explain something to you. I just read that in the teleprompter”.

Referring to the infamous mistake of 2015, where he named Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo as the winner, instead of Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurzbach, Harvey said, “Y’all got to quit doing this to me. I can read.”

Watch the video here:

I CAN’T BELIEVE IT HAPPENED AGAIN yes it’s another steve-harvey-gets-the-name-wrong #missuniverse2019 moment pic.twitter.com/0VtdZeWILa — alex rees (@maybealexislost) December 9, 2019

The organisers of the event also cleared Harvey of the error.

They posted this but deleted now.. how unfortunate for Gazini. pic.twitter.com/PvcnG1pgMq — echo (@iamweirdo000) December 9, 2019

A representative of the Miss Universe Organization confirmed to Insider that Miss Philippines did actually win the Miss Universe 2019 National Costume competition.

An unnamed source was also quoted as saying that Miss Malaysia was also being featured in the broadcast so that viewers could find out more about her elaborate costume, but she was not aware that Miss Philippines name would be called first.

The clip of the error quickly went viral and people were furious over the treatment meted out to the two contestants. Many Filipinos questioned why the errors always involved their contestant. Many wondered if it was scripted on purpose.

Wait sorry am still confused. So why did Steve Harvey announce that Philippines won Best National Costume, and it was Gazini in the photo on screen, but it was Malaysia who was physically beside him? Miscomm ba? Prank ba? #MissUniverse2019 — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) December 9, 2019

No offense to both girls, but this is just unprofessional coming from Miss Universe organization. — Alya (@alyaaaazizah) December 9, 2019

Were they mocking the Philippines in the National Costume winner announcement? And Steve didn’t sound apologetic at all. What was thaaaaat?

#MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/mQVZ8RoFTj — Aseser (@aseser_) December 9, 2019

#MissUniverse2019 really showed Gazini Ganados’ National Costume after she wasn’t called for Top 10. STOP USING PHILIPPINES FOR CLOUT. YA’LL DIRTY. — Alphina (@maleedus) December 9, 2019

You should make an official statement and apologize to Schweta Sekhon, Miss Universe Malaysia! Shame on You Miss Universe — 🥴 Realiti terbalik (@NetizenHolland) December 9, 2019

Why would you asked miss Malaysia to be there when you annouced it? How unfair!!!! — huntress (@lalalialia) December 10, 2019

I just read about the national costume issue. You people, members of the organization, need to get over the same joke about steve harvey making a mistake in announcement and shit every year. It’s not funny anymore. #nationalcostume#MissUniverse2019 #MissPhilippines — Lapakels (@lolomoungas) December 9, 2019

Miss Universe, Steve Harvey, could you please explain this idiocrity? You don’t mess with the Philippines. — Mikhail (@Mikhail217) December 9, 2019

is it scripted? as majorities view point regarding this mistake for the second time around 🤔 — ʝaռɛʟʟa ʄօʀɖᴷᴺ🦋 (@senyorita_jh) December 9, 2019

Okay, just to make it clear, Gazini won the Best National Costume. Steve Harvey’s scripted joke (we think it’s scripted) was so malabo and left a bad taste in our mouths…. https://t.co/faGa0XizvN — Joyce Ann Burton (@joycetitular) December 9, 2019

