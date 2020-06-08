Kenya boy honoured with presidential reward for inventing hand washing machine

9-year-old Stephen Wamukota made the semi-automatic hand washing machine from leftover woods, nails and a water tanker. 9-year-old Stephen Wamukota made the semi-automatic hand washing machine from leftover woods, nails and a water tanker.

A nine-year-old Kenyan boy was honoured with a presidential award after he came up with a hand washing machine to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in his country.

Stephen Wamukota from Bungoma County in western Kenya was the youngest of 68 people to receive the award from President Uhuru Kenyatta, reported CNN.

The semi-automatic machine was built using wood, nails and a water tanker. The machine has two-foot pedals, one for releasing soap and the other for water. It allows a user to wash their hands without touching any of the surfaces with their hands.

Many who came across Wamukota’s invention praised him for his creativity. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Wamukota’s father, James, told CNN that his son came up with the machine after watching news reports about the virus and how to prevent its spread.

“The first time the president announced Covid-19 infection in our country, it was said that everyone should wash their hands regularly to prevent the virus. My son told me that time that he had come up with a structure to help make handwashing easier, “James told the channel.

Over 2000 people have tested positive for the virus in Kenya with the death toll at 84 so far.

