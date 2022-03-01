Stephen King tweets in support of Ukraine, war-ravaged country responds with novella reference

Stephen King, the American author of horror and supernatural fiction, has extended his solidarity to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last week.

In a post on Twitter, Stephen King posted his photograph wearing a T-shirt with “I stand with Ukraine” written over it. “I don’t usually post pictures of myself, but today is an exception,” he said.

The official Twitter account of Ukraine shared King’s tweet. “We will prevail over those langoliers for you, sir,” it responded.

we will prevail over those langoliers for you, sir https://t.co/m94aNP93AF — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 28, 2022

Some users were amused with Ukraine’s Langoliers reference. The Langoliers is a novella written by King, which was later adapted into horror miniseries. It features 10 passengers on a transcontinental flight from Los Angeles to Boston who find their co-passengers missing. They realise that they avoided death because they were asleep. However, they are worried whether “Langoliers” or dangerous creatures are approaching them.

Netizens also loved Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption author’s T-shirt. “Love the shirt and that you stood in front of your (I’m assuming here) personal library,” commented a user.

Ahhh, epic response! Don’t forget about the lobstrosities! — Bela 🌆 🇺🇦 (@_Bellabyrinth) March 1, 2022

Love the shirt and that you stood in front of your (I’m assuming here) personal library. — JDBruin1967🏳️‍🌈 (@JDBruin1967) February 28, 2022

Notably, King has been posting and retweeting content supporting Ukraine for the past few days. “For the first time in a long and infamous career, Putin looks stupid. It must come as a shock to him,” he wrote on February 28.

For the first time in a long and infamous career, Putin looks stupid. It must come as a shock to him. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 28, 2022

Remembering playing for our friends in Ukraine in Independence Square in 2008 and thinking of them in these difficult times. We send our love and support. 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aGTQ3xW9KX — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 28, 2022

Meanwhile, more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers at a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, were killed after being hit by Russian artillery, reported the Associated Press. This came after Moscow shelled Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Monday and closed in on the capital Kyiv, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.