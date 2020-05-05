Viral video: Stephen Colbert criticises US President Donald Trump’s Lincoln Memorial Town Hall

The Late Night Show host Stephen Colbert criticised Donald Trump of ignoring Trump administration’ own models. The Late Night Show host Stephen Colbert criticised Donald Trump of ignoring Trump administration’ own models.

During his virtual townhall at the Lincoln Memorial, US President Donald Trump urged Americans to “hit the beach and get back to work”. The townhall drew a lot of criticism, but one that has stood out was by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

The US President appeared on a two-hour-long live Fox News Channel event titled “America Together: Returning to Work”. Trump urged the nation, that is still struggling to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus and its economic fallout, to look forward to an “incredible future”.

“We can’t stay closed as a country, we’re not going to have a country left,” Trump said on the show where ordinary citizens could put questions to him via video.

The president also suggested that shuttered schools be reopened by September and forecast a successful hunt for a vaccine. “We are very confident that we’re going to have a vaccine… by the end of the year,” Trump claimed.

Responding to the event, Colbert accused Trump of ignoring his administration’s own models showing the coronavirus crisis worsening in June. The host, who has been a vocal critic of the president, criticised him for urging people to return to work and risking their lives.

The video, which was posted on YouTube on May 4th has so far garnered over one lakh views.

Currently, over one million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the US and the virus has killed almost 70,000 people.

