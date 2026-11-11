Canadian ultrarunner Stephanie Case created history by becoming the first woman to complete a nonstop 100-mile race in Antarctica, setting the continent’s inaugural women’s record at the distance.

The 43-year-old finished the 2026 Antarctic Ice Ultra in 17 hours, 31 minutes and 39 seconds, securing second place overall in an exceptionally challenging race held at the Schirmacher Oasis on the Princess Astrid Coast in Queen Maud Land, East Antarctica.

The race required competitors to complete 38 laps of a 4.2-kilometre (2.6-mile) circuit, followed by an additional section to cover the full 100-mile distance, BBC reported.

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Battled extreme weather

The report added that Case battled extreme weather conditions, including severe winds and temperatures dropping as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius. Organisers described the conditions as the coldest they had ever experienced during the event.