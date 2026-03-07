Fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore dies at 36; fiance Jeff Nippard says, ‘meant the world to me’

Fitness coach and bodybuilder Jeff Nippard has shared heartbreaking news with his followers: fitness influencer and researcher Stephanie Buttermore, his fiancée, has passed away at the age of 36. The announcement was made through a statement posted on Instagram by Nippard’s team on Friday, March 6. The message revealed that Buttermore died suddenly, though no details about the cause of her death have been released.
“It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie,” the statement read. “As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff.”
The message also highlighted the impact she had on those around her, remembering her for her kindness and dedication to her work. “She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer,” it added. The post ended with a request for privacy as Nippard and those close to Buttermore cope with the loss.
Her passing came shortly after she celebrated her birthday on February 25. Just days earlier, Nippard had posted a Valentine’s Day photo of the two smiling together. In the caption, he wrote, “Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels.”
Buttermore was widely known in the fitness community for her content focused on women’s health, body image, and intuitive eating. She built a large online following, with more than 5,25,000 followers on Instagram and over a million subscribers on YouTube.
According to PEOPLE magazine, in May 2024, she stepped away from content creation, explaining that she needed time to focus on her mental health. At the time, she shared that her anxiety had become “crippling,” but said that after taking a break from social media, her well-being had improved and was “the best it’s ever been.”
Beyond her online presence, Buttermore was also a cancer research scientist. According to her YouTube channel, she earned a PhD in pathology and cell biology, concentrating on the molecular mechanisms behind the progression of ovarian cancer.
Because comments were restricted on the announcement post, many fans turned to the most recent photo on Nippard’s profile to leave their condolences. Messages poured in from followers who had supported the couple for years.
“Heaven gained an amazing angel. Someone who cared so deeply for others. Praying for you Jeff and her family,” one person wrote. Another added, “Be strong Jeff, my heart is broken,” while a third commented, “I am so so sorry. I have followed Stephanie for years, what a beautiful soul. Praying for you and your loved ones.”
Nippard and Buttermore got engaged in October 2022. At the time, Nippard shared the story of how their relationship began, revealing that it started with a message on social media that quickly turned into a close friendship.
“We started Skyping for 3-4 hours every day for about a month (no joke) until I went to visit her in Florida from Canada,” he wrote. “Our first date was a shoulder workout and I will never forget it.”