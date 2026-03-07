Fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore dies at 36; fiance Jeff Nippard says, ‘meant the world to me’

Fitness coach and bodybuilder Jeff Nippard has shared heartbreaking news with his followers: fitness influencer and researcher Stephanie Buttermore, his fiancée, has passed away at the age of 36. The announcement was made through a statement posted on Instagram by Nippard’s team on Friday, March 6. The message revealed that Buttermore died suddenly, though no details about the cause of her death have been released.

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie,” the statement read. “As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff.”

The message also highlighted the impact she had on those around her, remembering her for her kindness and dedication to her work. “She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer,” it added. The post ended with a request for privacy as Nippard and those close to Buttermore cope with the loss.