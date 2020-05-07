‘Stay home or dance with us’: Netizens love Ghana’s viral dancing pallbearers’ new campaign

Donning masks and white suits the troupe expressed their gratitude to doctors around the world. (Source: Benjamin Aidoo/ Twitter) Donning masks and white suits the troupe expressed their gratitude to doctors around the world. (Source: Benjamin Aidoo/ Twitter)

Ghana’s dancing pallbearers are experiencing a fresh round of fame on the internet as ‘The coffin dance meme guys’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, with people using their photos and clips to urge people to stay home. Now, the pallbearers have started an awareness campaign titled ‘stay home or dance with us’.

Social media platforms have been flooded with memes and GIFs of the dancing pallbearers from around the globe. Even authorities have been using their signature style to spread awareness about physical distancing and obeying restrictions. Now Benjamin Aidoo, one of the performers of the troupe who leads them, uploaded a photo on his social media accounts in which the pallbearers are seen wearing masks.

He said that this was to warn people and extend gratitude to health workers.

From NANA OTAFRIJA to all the doctors in the world 🌍

Thank you 👏🏻

Mention 👇🏻 all the doctors out there with your country flag. #COVIDー19 #CoffinMeme #benjaminaidoo #nanaotafrija #CoffinDance #Doctors pic.twitter.com/OVrv5Ib8pz — Benjamin Aidoo (@nanaotafrija) May 5, 2020

People on social media loved their message and wacky sense of humour. People from different countries sent their love and support for the group to thank them for creating awareness about the importance of masks and support for healthcare workers.

We watch these guys flow across our feeds daily in meme form — but here are the actual Ghana Coffin Dancers — and they’ve made a video to thank doctors… but also warned “Stay at home OR dance with us.” I’m SO here for this.🌎❤️pic.twitter.com/6E7843PneA — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 6, 2020

oh my god his LAUGH https://t.co/hcrh4w4SgZ — meredith graves (@gravesmeredith) May 6, 2020

“Stay home or dance with us hehehe”

This guy sense of humor is the best <3 https://t.co/qzmr1gCHv1 — Shin-Iti 真一 | Mata Hari’s Master (@autopilotgod) May 6, 2020

These kings got memed so well that their positive message here was meet with positivity from different languages in the replies. The best part of this 2020 anime by miles! https://t.co/epK4WNhBLX — DSX🐝🇻🇨 (@DellStarX) May 7, 2020

Bless these boys for doing the lord’s work. https://t.co/KwVxCUg0vm — Brian Freeman (@BTFradio) May 6, 2020

These guys are brutally honest with their good sense of humour! — Eng. Benedict J. Magero (@engmagero17) May 7, 2020

Their message has transcended borders pic.twitter.com/kFLQZTCkMV — Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) May 7, 2020

“Stay at home or you’ll dance with us” LOL

SAVAGE but message delivered 👌#coffinDance #coffindancememe https://t.co/Uzk8zrmNEb — Roqaya (@Ruca_20) May 6, 2020

i love the evolution of these guys into jolly versions of the grim reaper “stay at home or dance with us” fucking amazing https://t.co/G3WzfziJPa — it’s that kev (@acanticleforkev) May 6, 2020

Ghana’s highest exports at the moment 😂 https://t.co/o5cmePnFda — Mike_Ross (@MikeRos28151628) May 6, 2020

No one will ever believe the stories of what all happened during 2020. We still have over half a year to go :’ ) https://t.co/J8pxeauQtC — Kozmic (@KozmicPlays) May 6, 2020

Love you guys.💛 I hope you know what you have done for humanity at this dreadful time in the face of death. Thank you for being brave enough to do your thing. Who would have thought dancing with coffins would be a thing 😂 Again proudly #Africa 💛💛💛 — Village Empress (@PamPhuthi) May 5, 2020

In 2017, a BBC Africa report about the group of Ghanaian dancing pallbearers with visuals of their flamboyant dances while carrying coffins. Then came an AP video. But since then cuts from both videos have been set to ‘Astronomia’, a 2010 EDM track produced by Tony Igy.

