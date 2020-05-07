Follow Us:
Thursday, May 07, 2020
COVID19

‘Stay home or dance with us’: Netizens love Ghana’s viral dancing pallbearers’ new campaign

Benjamin Aidoo, one of the performers of the troupe, uploaded a photo on his social media accounts, in which they wore masks to not only warn people but also extend their gratitude to health workers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2020 2:37:45 pm
coffin dance guys, coffin dance memes, ghana pallbearers, ghana pallbearers stay home or dance with us, ghana pallbearers thanks doctors, viral videos, covid-19 pandemic memes, indian express Donning masks and white suits the troupe expressed their gratitude to doctors around the world. (Source: Benjamin Aidoo/ Twitter)

Ghana’s dancing pallbearers are experiencing a fresh round of fame on the internet as ‘The coffin dance meme guys’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, with people using their photos and clips to urge people to stay home. Now, the pallbearers have started an awareness campaign titled ‘stay home or dance with us’.

Social media platforms have been flooded with memes and GIFs of the dancing pallbearers from around the globe. Even authorities have been using their signature style to spread awareness about physical distancing and obeying restrictions. Now Benjamin Aidoo, one of the performers of the troupe who leads them, uploaded a photo on his social media accounts in which the pallbearers are seen wearing masks.

He said that this was to warn people and extend gratitude to health workers.

People on social media loved their message and wacky sense of humour. People from different countries sent their love and support for the group to thank them for creating awareness about the importance of masks and support for healthcare workers.

In 2017, a BBC Africa report about the group of Ghanaian dancing pallbearers with visuals of their flamboyant dances while carrying coffins. Then came an AP video. But since then cuts from both videos have been set to ‘Astronomia’, a 2010 EDM track produced by Tony Igy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement