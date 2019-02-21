People can’t stop obsessing over this shirtless statue of Abraham Lincoln

Not too long ago, the crotch of a Cristiano Ronaldo statue had caught people’s attention. Yet again, people are obsessing over a sculpture of Abraham Lincoln erected at the Los Angeles federal courthouse. Titled “Young Lincoln”, the limestone sculpture made by James Hansen features a shirtless Lincoln holding a book with one hand and tugging at his trousers with the other.

The statue of “Young Lincon” was brought to focus by a Twitter user Zack Stentz, who shared the picture of the sculpture along with a caption that read, “Reminder that the Los Angeles federal courthouse has a statue of Abraham Lincoln where he’s a shirtless young stud suggestively tugging at his waistband like a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.”

Reminder that the Los Angeles federal courthouse has a statue of Abraham Lincoln where he’s a shirtless young stud suggestively tugging at his waistband like a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model: pic.twitter.com/32bjqEERYi — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) February 20, 2019

It did not take long for the picture of the “Shirtless” Lincon to go viral with many drooling over the beautifully sculptured statue. Moreover, some also shared pictures of “Questionable” art around their area. “Questionable court art is my favorite! Here’s a painting from Compton criminal courthouse,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of another Lincon statue.

Amongst the lawyers at the courthouse it’s considered good luck to tweak Honest Abe’s nipples. — David Roy Stewart (@DavidRoyStewart) February 20, 2019

Carrying a book as a pretense that he’s going to his friend’s house to “study.” — “Chrisna” (@chrisna) February 20, 2019

I cannot imagine the number of young men who’ve walked by this and had a sudden realization… — Orion (he/him/his) (@OrionKidder) February 20, 2019

Honest Abs — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) February 20, 2019

We have a hot Lincoln statue in Chicago too! pic.twitter.com/AlFORPjib8 — Jamie Bernstein (@UAJamie) February 20, 2019