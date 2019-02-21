People can’t stop obsessing over this shirtless statue of Abraham Lincoln

Toggle Menu
It did not take long for the pictures of the "Shirtless" Lincon to go viral with many drooling over the beautifully sculptured statue. Moreover, some also shared pictures of "Questionable" art around their area.

“Carrying a book as a pretence that he’s going to his friend’s house to ‘study’,” read a comment on the viral post.

Not too long ago, the crotch of a Cristiano Ronaldo statue had caught people’s attention. Yet again, people are obsessing over a sculpture of Abraham Lincoln erected at the Los Angeles federal courthouse. Titled “Young Lincoln”, the limestone sculpture made by James Hansen features a shirtless Lincoln holding a book with one hand and tugging at his trousers with the other.

The statue of “Young Lincon” was brought to focus by a Twitter user Zack Stentz, who shared the picture of the sculpture along with a caption that read, “Reminder that the Los Angeles federal courthouse has a statue of Abraham Lincoln where he’s a shirtless young stud suggestively tugging at his waistband like a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.”

It did not take long for the picture of the “Shirtless” Lincon to go viral with many drooling over the beautifully sculptured statue. Moreover, some also shared pictures of “Questionable” art around their area. “Questionable court art is my favorite! Here’s a painting from Compton criminal courthouse,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of another Lincon statue.

