scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

Starlink internet terminals arrive in Ukraine amid Russian invasion, Musk wins hearts

This comes after two days after Elon Musk had tweeted that Starlink service was active in the country under attack and “more terminals en route”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 1, 2022 11:25:45 am
ukraine, russia, starlink, elon musk, starlink in ukraine, starlink terminals in ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, Mykhailo Fedorov starlink, indian expressPeople were impressed how within 48 hours, Elon Musk delivered the terminals.

After Ukraine made an appeal to Elon Musk to provide Starlink in the war-torn country amid continuous attacks by Russia, the SpaceX CEO kept his word and sent the terminals for the satellite broadband service. Now, Musk is being praised online for his prompt action.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice-prime minister and the minister of digital transformation, shared a photo on Twitter of a batch of additional terminals that can be used to access SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service.

Russian invasion |liveFollow updates of Ukraine conflict here

“Starlink – here, Thanks, @elonmusk,” Fedorov wrote while sharing the photo of a military-looking truck, loaded with the terminals late Monday.

This comes after two days after Musk had tweeted that Starlink service was active in the country under attack and “more terminals en route”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As Russian missiles wreak havoc in various Ukrainian cities, communication networks and the internet have also been hit. On Saturday, Fedorov made a plea directly to Musk. “While you try to colonize Mars—Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space—Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!” Fedorov tweeted. “We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations.”

Since Russia’s three-sided attack on Ukraine began last week, internet disruptions were experienced in many cities, particularly in cities such as Kharkiv, the epicentre of Russian violence against Ukrainian civilians. They feared that further outages could cut them off from the rest of the world, as people have been scrambling to find safety in underground shelters.

While most people appreciated Musk’s efforts to send in resources swiftly, others wondered if Starlink can be a magic fix in the current situation.

According to SpaceX’s website, it requires a “clear view of the sky” to maintain a strong connection with the satellites. “Objects that obstruct the connection between your Starlink and the satellite, such as a tree branch, pole, or roof, will cause service interruptions,” the website read.

Nonetheless, people were happy that the billionaire chose to help Ukraine in such trying times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement