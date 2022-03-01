Starlink internet terminals arrive in Ukraine amid Russian invasion, Musk wins hearts

After Ukraine made an appeal to Elon Musk to provide Starlink in the war-torn country amid continuous attacks by Russia, the SpaceX CEO kept his word and sent the terminals for the satellite broadband service. Now, Musk is being praised online for his prompt action.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice-prime minister and the minister of digital transformation, shared a photo on Twitter of a batch of additional terminals that can be used to access SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service.

Russian invasion | Follow updates of Ukraine conflict here

“Starlink – here, Thanks, @elonmusk,” Fedorov wrote while sharing the photo of a military-looking truck, loaded with the terminals late Monday.

You are most welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2022

This comes after two days after Musk had tweeted that Starlink service was active in the country under attack and “more terminals en route”.

As Russian missiles wreak havoc in various Ukrainian cities, communication networks and the internet have also been hit. On Saturday, Fedorov made a plea directly to Musk. “While you try to colonize Mars—Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space—Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!” Fedorov tweeted. “We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations.”

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

Since Russia’s three-sided attack on Ukraine began last week, internet disruptions were experienced in many cities, particularly in cities such as Kharkiv, the epicentre of Russian violence against Ukrainian civilians. They feared that further outages could cut them off from the rest of the world, as people have been scrambling to find safety in underground shelters.

While most people appreciated Musk’s efforts to send in resources swiftly, others wondered if Starlink can be a magic fix in the current situation.

According to SpaceX’s website, it requires a “clear view of the sky” to maintain a strong connection with the satellites. “Objects that obstruct the connection between your Starlink and the satellite, such as a tree branch, pole, or roof, will cause service interruptions,” the website read.

Nonetheless, people were happy that the billionaire chose to help Ukraine in such trying times.

Just two days after Ukraine asked for Starlink internet, Elon Musk has delivered. https://t.co/BeOg084BrZ — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) February 28, 2022

Capitalism connecting the world and bridging the digital divide! Thank you @elonmusk https://t.co/GJxnsXfMz9 — XIMENA (@RepublicanChick) February 28, 2022

I’ve been critical of Musk, but this is a meaningful contribution. https://t.co/OV8x2PZpqt — Gerald Butts (@gmbutts) February 28, 2022

Great to see! Let’s hope these devices get to where they are needed…and that they can be used carefully & safely. — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) February 28, 2022

That was extremely quick. — Spaceballs (@minnesodope) February 28, 2022

I hope the end result of critical communications help brave people like this mother https://t.co/bRLCat1As5 — 2009block0 (@EvendenGeoff) March 1, 2022

Gotta say, Musk doing the humanitarian thing with no personal gain is one of the best things he’s done in his life. This will undoubtedly save countless lives. I’m no fan, but this is really incredible of him. — Douglass Adams tourguide (@kvghopper) February 28, 2022

I don’t even really understand this other than ‘it keeps you on the internet’ but I have so much respect for you knowing what you need and going out there and getting it for your people in times of war. I am not religious but I am sending good thoughts to you 💙💛 — Lucy (@Loobeeloo1980) February 28, 2022

What the … germany needs 4 Weeks to supply some simple helmets and elon musk 48 hours in order to establish the hardware for internet access in a warzone? I still have my doubts about this man but this is big =) — krautguy 😷 (@krautguy64) February 28, 2022

I PRAY This isn’t True, that Russians can use Starlink to find and Track Users?? https://t.co/ZR5bOET8fk — Daniel Newman (@DanielNewman) February 28, 2022

Mykhailo, please, be careful with them tho. Thread below by a researcher that focuses on that particular topic. E.g. research on attacks/tracking based on satellite internet/telephones etc. https://t.co/gRlzqOyLSV — Andrey Los 🇺🇦🇵🇱 (@rip212) February 28, 2022

I’ve seen stories about triangulation and such with Starlink even when encrypted and how Russians could track users. I’m no expert, but please just be careful, this system has never been used in a warzone, I really hope this isn’t the case 🙏. — Patrick Chase (@PChase814) March 1, 2022