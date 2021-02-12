scorecardresearch
Watch: Flight of starlings at a seaside pier in Brighton leaves internet mesmerised

The now-viral video shows the birds moving in a synchronised flight, making mesmerising patterns in the process.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021 1:32:13 pm
Starling murmuration, Brighton, Starling murmuration viral video, Starling video, Starling viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe video delighted many on the internet.

Mesmerising footage showing murmuration of starlings against the backdrop of a seaside pier is making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in awe. The now-viral video shows the birds moving in a synchronised flight, making patterns in the process.

Though the location of the particular murmuration was unknown, many who came across the video identified the place to be Brighton, a city in England.

Watch the video here:

Murmuration of starlings is a phenomenon in which hundreds, and sometimes thousands of starlings twist and turn, creating an impression of a shape-shifting cloud, to protect themselves from predator birds. The process is believed to make it hard for the predator birds to single out one particular prey.

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared on Twitter by user @Blahranger, the video has garnered over 3 million views.

