Watch: Flight of starlings at a seaside pier in Brighton leaves internet mesmerised

Mesmerising footage showing murmuration of starlings against the backdrop of a seaside pier is making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in awe. The now-viral video shows the birds moving in a synchronised flight, making patterns in the process.

Though the location of the particular murmuration was unknown, many who came across the video identified the place to be Brighton, a city in England.

Murmuration of starlings is a phenomenon in which hundreds, and sometimes thousands of starlings twist and turn, creating an impression of a shape-shifting cloud, to protect themselves from predator birds. The process is believed to make it hard for the predator birds to single out one particular prey.

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

It was incredible. The breeze from their wings was leaving ripples on the water. Yes, so close. — Maud (@Blahranger) February 10, 2021

I could watch that all day. (Though seeing that many birds together does make me a bit squidgy! Thanks Hitchcock!) — 🌊 sassy-redhead-says-what? 🇺🇸 (@redheadb3) February 11, 2021

A dance of murmuring — alistair (@theSalmonComplx) February 11, 2021

This how I imagined covid-19 would be chasing me in a bar if I got up from my table — Waterhouse (@CWaterhouse92) February 11, 2021

That is so cool. Wow. — Chris (@MichuBacca) February 11, 2021

Instinct & practice — 𝑺𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓™️ Brit.Grain.Trader 🇬🇧🇨🇭 (@RussianGrainTra) February 11, 2021

Glorious! 😍 — Carl Bovis (@CarlBovisNature) February 11, 2021

It’s lovely isn’t it 🐦 — Against Everyone With Conner Habib (@ConnerHabib) February 11, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter by user @Blahranger, the video has garnered over 3 million views.