Teenager realises she might have COVID-19 while filming taste test on TikTok

A 19-year-old who was filming herself tasting a new drink from Starbucks realised she might have Covid-19 after failing to taste any of the strong flavours in the drink.

According to Fox News, soon after uploading the video on TikTok, Maryn Short tested positive for the virus.

Short told the news outlet she had woken up with a blocked nose but did not pay attention to it and thought it was a result of her allergies.

The video shows the 19-year-old taking a sip of her drink and saying, “This has no flavour.” She then takes a second sip and asks, “Why can’t I taste it?”

Almost instantly afterwards, she asks “Do I have COVID?” before taking another sip.

“Hang on, I can’t taste anything,” she says.

Short told BuzzFeed News she was expecting the drink to be overly sweet as it had whipped cream, five pumps of vanilla syrup, and three pumps of caramel.

“It was almost like I was drinking sweet milk. I could tell it was sweet, but there was no flavour at all,” she said. “It was really strange. It’s hard to describe.”

Short is currently recovering at home and hopes the video, which was not uploaded as a joke, will serve as a reminder to others to be mindful. She also urged her followers on TikTok to not defy the COVID-19 protocols, New York Post reported.

