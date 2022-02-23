‘Are you okay?’: Starbucks staff reaches out to teenager approached by stranger

A teenager, who was approached by a stranger at a Starbucks cafe in Texas, US received a note on a coffee cup from an employee offering help. The employee’s gesture has won praise online and the photograph of Starbucks coffee cup with the note also did rounds on social media.

The concerned barista wrote, “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.” The teenager’s mother, Brandy Selim Roberson, talked about the incident on Facebook. Many users shared Roberson’s story last week and it went viral.

Roberson was heard saying in a conversation with 10TampaBay.com, “She was sitting at the table alone studying and this man came by and noticed what she was studying and wanted to talk to her about that. I think he is just kind of really animated and loud about it. She said the next thing she knew was a Starbucks employee handed her a cup and said somebody left the drink behind, a hot chocolate.”

Roberson said in the post, which was shared widely online, the whole team at the store was watching over her. She felt safe and did not remove the lid.

The mother also told News4 San Antonio that the man returned to sit with his friends after noticing that the teenager and the staff were communicating with each other. She added that she hopes more businesses train their employees to notice when customers may be in danger and to know what they can do to help.