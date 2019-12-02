Follow Us:
Starbucks fires employee for serving order to cop with ‘PIG’ printed on cup label

December 2, 2019
starbucks, starbucks employee fired, starbucks employee writes pig, pig as name, starbucks viral story Since being shared online, the tweet has been liked over 12,000 times and has received mixed reactions.

Months after a Starbucks store in Philadelphia was assailed for printing ‘ISIS’ instead of Aziz on a customer’s order, another outlet in Oklahoma recently faced flak after an employee served a police officer a cup of coffee with the word “pig” printed on the label. Following the incident, which happened on Thanksgiving Day, the employee has been fired.

The incident came to light after the police officer Kiefer Chief Johnny O’Mara wrote about it on Facebook. “What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town,” O’Mara wrote in the post while sharing a picture of the cup, the CNN reported.

While the post has now been deleted, an Oklahoma journalist tweeted a picture of the cup along with a Twitter thread giving updates of the story. Since being shared online, the tweet has been liked over 12,000 times and has received mixed reactions.

Calling the incident “absolutely unacceptable”, Starbucks disclosed the termination of the employee.

“The Starbucks partner who wrote this offensive word on a cup used poor judgement and is no longer a partner after this violation of company policy,” the statement read. “This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” the company further said.

