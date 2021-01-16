scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
IND vs AUS: Star Wars fans in frenzy as Darth Vader and Stormtroopers arrive at the Gabba

As Star Wars themed music played in the background and the group enjoyed cricket, fans couldn't be happier to witness the rare site with most saying it made their day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 16, 2021 11:50:53 am
ind vs aus, ind aus 4th test day 2, stars wars cosplayers the gabba, gabba test stormtroopers darth vader, border gavaskar trophy, cricket news, indian expressICC too joined in the conversation sharing an image and saying, "The best dress up award on day two goes to" the cosplayers. (Source: ICC/ Twitter)

As India and Australia locked horns at the Gabba on the second day of fourth and final Test, a group of spectators dressed up as Star Wars characters arrived at the stadium.

Entry of Stormtroopers from the iconic movie franchise created a buzz not only in Brisbane but among cricket buffs around the world. However, they were not alone, the franchise’s main villain, Darth Vader, donning his signature black attire, walked in too.

Photos and videos of the Star Wars characters soon began to flood social media sites.

ICC too joined in the conversation sharing an image and saying, “The best dress up award on day two goes to” the cosplayers.

While most Star Wars fans were giddy to see them at the stands, many were left baffled as to what led to this grand event.

However, Darth and Stormtroopers were not the only one, Yoda, the legendary Jedi Master, was also spotted sitting among fans at the stadium.

As Star Wars themed music played in the background and the group enjoyed cricket, fans couldn’t be happier to witness the rare site with most saying it made their day.

On cricketing side, India got off to a shaky start losing two wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the hosts were bowled out for 369 before lunch break. However, the match was abrupted by torrential rain as it delayed resumption of the game post tea.

