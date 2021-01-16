IND vs AUS: Star Wars fans in frenzy as Darth Vader and Stormtroopers arrive at the Gabba

ICC too joined in the conversation sharing an image and saying, "The best dress up award on day two goes to" the cosplayers. (Source: ICC/ Twitter)

As India and Australia locked horns at the Gabba on the second day of fourth and final Test, a group of spectators dressed up as Star Wars characters arrived at the stadium.

Entry of Stormtroopers from the iconic movie franchise created a buzz not only in Brisbane but among cricket buffs around the world. However, they were not alone, the franchise’s main villain, Darth Vader, donning his signature black attire, walked in too.

Photos and videos of the Star Wars characters soon began to flood social media sites.

Storm Troopers and Darth Vader in shorts = Queensland. *Cantina Band plays softly in the distance. 📷 @zanofc #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/2yvPCczgUc — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) January 16, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

ICC too joined in the conversation sharing an image and saying, “The best dress up award on day two goes to” the cosplayers.

The best dress up award on day two goes to 👇😂#AUSvIND | https://t.co/oDTm20rn07 pic.twitter.com/ob39TdLtCO — ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2021

While most Star Wars fans were giddy to see them at the stands, many were left baffled as to what led to this grand event.

Hope there are no members of the rebellion at the Gabba? @DarthVader is here this morning with his Storm Troopers (Gabbatroopers) and seeking vengeance on Day 2 of the #AUSvIND Test. Part of the fun on @abcsport this morning during @QuentinHull & @dirk_nannes opening stint pic.twitter.com/GnLWosQY2c — Zane Bojack (@zanofc) January 16, 2021

However, Darth and Stormtroopers were not the only one, Yoda, the legendary Jedi Master, was also spotted sitting among fans at the stadium.

Vader didn’t want to hang solo at the cricket so he brought his friends. 😂 #9WWOS #AUSvIND LIVE: https://t.co/NLojqeBI3s pic.twitter.com/9OU34mv51P — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 16, 2021

As Star Wars themed music played in the background and the group enjoyed cricket, fans couldn’t be happier to witness the rare site with most saying it made their day.

Got to love a thread that brings cricket nerds, star wars nerds and weather nerds together. #MAYTHEFORCEBEWITHYOU https://t.co/1tGACcmmP4 — Kallee (@Kallee) January 16, 2021

I woke up and turned on the television, saw Darth Vader and couple of Stormtroopers in the stands. Did I wake up in the right reality? #AUSvIND — Sanchit 🔴⚪️ (@sanchitd43) January 16, 2021

There’s a lot to get you down about this world, but a bunch of dudes dressed as storm troopers at the Gabba are here to put a smile on your face. — Via Gordy (@GordyPls) January 16, 2021

I just wanna be at the Gabba sitting next to Darth Vader watching the Nathan Lyon drive. #AUSvIND. — Zubeda Ismail (@zubedaismail) January 16, 2021

The Mandalorian shall make his way through that soon I guess🤔😄😄 — NGR (@NGR_blr) January 16, 2021

This is epic! 😂🔥 Star Wars X Cricket https://t.co/kwe3FTGjS2 — Wonder WhyZ (@sohom_6) January 16, 2021

May the force be with us! 😂 https://t.co/CuRshqElEs — Prakhar Kumar (@yushkumar7) January 16, 2021

Loving how Stormtroopers and Darth Vader descended upon Gabba today! Was too hot for Chewbacca though 😁 https://t.co/LldFQ7e4uQ — Tanaya (@tanayas11) January 16, 2021

STAR WARS THRILL IS EVERYWHERE…….. LOVE IT. https://t.co/3JvpgtZXUt — She called me Jedi. (@HassanRonaDaldo) January 16, 2021

This looks like a lot of planning went into it! https://t.co/VZsC2HImPw — Dr Jos 🇦🇺🇫🇷🇱🇧 (@redruby17) January 16, 2021

This is just the best! I’m not even a cricket fan and this would get me to watch a game! https://t.co/z16buxPQX7 — Dr Schtickenbroken (@drschtick) January 16, 2021

As an Australian and fan of Star Wars and larrikinism, this is brilliant. Needs a Mandalorean for perfection and a Baby yoga beach ball https://t.co/tQjlle6PaH — Rikki Lambert (@rikkilambert) January 16, 2021

On cricketing side, India got off to a shaky start losing two wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the hosts were bowled out for 369 before lunch break. However, the match was abrupted by torrential rain as it delayed resumption of the game post tea.