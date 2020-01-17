Star Wars creator George Lucas meets Baby Yoda and fans are losing it

Star Wars fans are elated as ‘the maker’ met ‘the child’. Star Wars fans are elated as ‘the maker’ met ‘the child’.

Disney Plus’ show The Mandalorian sparked Baby Yoda fever, and the latest viral photo is that of Star Wars creator George Lucas with the creation. Lucas recently visited the set of the TV series and was photographed with the viral sensation of the show.

The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau shared a photo of Lucas holding Baby Yoda, and fans were delighted. The tweet went viral with over 65,000 retweets and 3.5 lakh likes in just 8 hours, and received a wide range of reactions.

Many speculated whether the visit was an indication of Lucas’s involvement in the next season of the show, which starts in 2020. Some compared it to a grandfather meeting a newborn in the family.

