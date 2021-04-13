scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
WATCH: Men dressed as Star Wars characters clean up Siberian city to mark first human space flight

According to news agency Reuters, the initiative was to mark the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight by Yuri Gagarin.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2021 5:22:00 pm
Yuri Gagarin, Yuri Gagarin first man in space, Cosmonauts day Russia 2021, Star War characters clean up city in Siberia, Trending news, Indian Express news.Volunteers dressed as Star Wars characters walk during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Several entertainment workers, dressed up as characters from the popular American epic space opera ‘Star Wars’ to clean up a city in Russia’s Siberia.

Yuri Gagarin, Yuri Gagarin first man in space, Cosmonauts day Russia 2021, Star War characters clean up city in Siberia, Trending news, Indian Express news. A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Chewbacca picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Several pictures and videos, which are now making rounds of the internet showed men, dressed up as Star Wars characters picking up trash and cleaning the Gagarin boulevard of the Siberian city of Irkutsk.

Take a look here:

The anniversary of his voyage is celebrated every year as Cosmonautics Day and Russians, on this day, pay tribute to Gagarin, laying flowers on his monuments.

Yuri Gagarin, Yuri Gagarin first man in space, Cosmonauts day Russia 2021, Star War characters clean up city in Siberia, Trending news, Indian Express news. A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during the street cleaning event. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Sixty years ago, on this day, Gagarin’s 180-minute mission on April 12, 1961, marked a historic moment in the space age.

His capsule Vostok 1, completed one orbit around the Earth, making him the first man to travel to space and a hero to the Soviet Union and worldwide.

