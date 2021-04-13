WATCH: Men dressed as Star Wars characters clean up Siberian city to mark first human space flight

April 13, 2021 5:22:00 pm
Several entertainment workers, dressed up as characters from the popular American epic space opera ‘Star Wars’ to clean up a city in Russia’s Siberia.
According to news agency Reuters, the initiative was to mark the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight by Yuri Gagarin.
Several pictures and videos, which are now making rounds of the internet showed men, dressed up as Star Wars characters picking up trash and cleaning the Gagarin boulevard of the Siberian city of Irkutsk.
The anniversary of his voyage is celebrated every year as Cosmonautics Day and Russians, on this day, pay tribute to Gagarin, laying flowers on his monuments.
Sixty years ago, on this day, Gagarin’s 180-minute mission on April 12, 1961, marked a historic moment in the space age.
His capsule Vostok 1, completed one orbit around the Earth, making him the first man to travel to space and a hero to the Soviet Union and worldwide.
