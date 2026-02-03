Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan

According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan

An opinion piece by a Stanford University undergraduate has gone viral, claiming that several students falsely present themselves as followers of Jainism to bypass the university’s mandatory meal plan, which costs $7,944 (approximately Rs 7.17 lakh) for the 2025–26 academic year.

The essay, written by Sebastian Connolly in The New York Times, argues that such behaviour reflects a wider culture of “optimisation” on campus, where students routinely share tips on how to work around university rules and systems.

According to the university’s official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan. Its policies allow exemptions on religious or medical grounds if campus dining services cannot reasonably accommodate dietary needs.