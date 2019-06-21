Toggle Menu
These ‘standing seats’ for airlines at Paris Air Show has people horrifiedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/standing-seats-airlines-has-people-horrified-5792751/

These ‘standing seats’ for airlines at Paris Air Show has people horrified

Airline interior manufacturer Aviointeriors showed off a new concept in airline seating called the Skyrider 2.0, which it says is innovative since it allows "ultra-high density in the aircraft cabin".

Skyrider 2.0 seats
File photo of the Skyrider 2.0 seats (Aviointeriors Facebook page)

There’s already plenty of classes when you take a flight: economy, premium economy, first class and business. But if one seat manufacturer convinces airlines that it’s worth it, their new ‘standing seats’ could soon constitute a new class within airlines.

Airline interior manufacturer Aviointeriors showed off a new concept in airline seating called the Skyrider 2.0, which it says is innovative since it allows “ultra-high density in the aircraft cabin”.

The seats have upright backrests with bicycle-like seats for passengers to sit on. The seats have trays to keep food on and the seatbelt looks like it would be in between a flyers legs

The manufacturer has said that it provides adequate comfort while increasing the number of passengers by 20 per cent. Aviointerior claims the seats weigh 50% less than standard economy class seats is cheaper and easier to maintain. The company claims the seats could be at the frontier of low-cost tickets and could offer “a possibility to fly to who today cannot afford it.”

Advertising

To be fair, this is still a concept seating that Aviointeriors showcased and has been showing off for years. But the condemnation for the concept seat was near global in scale.

Aviointerior isn’t even the first organisation to suggest such a concept and had even showcased its Skyrider seats during the Hamburg AIX Expo earlier this year and has been working on the concept for years now.

The seat has been around since 2010 and while multiple airlines have stated their interest in it in the past, none have actually gone ahead and installed them so far.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 The best thing about Yoga Day: Dog units of Indian Army and BSF performing asanas
2 A temple in Thailand has an altar with a statue of football star David Beckham
3 Summer Season: Google Doodle celebrates longest day of the year in Northern Hemisphere