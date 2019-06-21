These ‘standing seats’ for airlines at Paris Air Show has people horrified

There’s already plenty of classes when you take a flight: economy, premium economy, first class and business. But if one seat manufacturer convinces airlines that it’s worth it, their new ‘standing seats’ could soon constitute a new class within airlines.

Airline interior manufacturer Aviointeriors showed off a new concept in airline seating called the Skyrider 2.0, which it says is innovative since it allows “ultra-high density in the aircraft cabin”.

The seats have upright backrests with bicycle-like seats for passengers to sit on. The seats have trays to keep food on and the seatbelt looks like it would be in between a flyers legs

The manufacturer has said that it provides adequate comfort while increasing the number of passengers by 20 per cent. Aviointerior claims the seats weigh 50% less than standard economy class seats is cheaper and easier to maintain. The company claims the seats could be at the frontier of low-cost tickets and could offer “a possibility to fly to who today cannot afford it.”

To be fair, this is still a concept seating that Aviointeriors showcased and has been showing off for years. But the condemnation for the concept seat was near global in scale.

coming to a spirit airlines near you. standing “seats” “A healthier way to travel ” pic.twitter.com/0HyBgxg3wq — gtrunner (@gtrunner) June 21, 2019

This is a mock-up from the Parish Air Show, demoing the newest “standing seats”

… ** sigh ** pic.twitter.com/ggJFybOo6z — Rev. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) June 20, 2019

Standing seats in planes..soon to be reality… https://t.co/0BEf0uQ7qO — Surendra Sharma (@suren3791) June 20, 2019

Saddle class anyone? Unaware of any carriers who have gone this route to install a quasi-standing/ sitting seat – but it’s out there if an airline really wants to pack folks in. (You get a mini tray table at least.) #avgeek #PAS19 #paxex pic.twitter.com/OfqygJ8Xyf — Tim Jue (@timjue) June 17, 2019

I am sure it’s going to be a outstanding flying experience 😂 Standing Seats on Ultra Basic Economy. To fly or not to fly, that is the question – Lifestyle News https://t.co/Q5Ffryu3fa — Ramakrishnan V Nayak (@rkvnayak) June 21, 2019

It would be a superb cost alternative for short distance flights maybe less than 30 mts

Anyways folks stand for 1 hour in airport buses. Standing on strapped supports wnt be too bad. Will try it out n gt back#cheapflights #ATTENTIONflyer Standing Seats on Ultra Basic Economy — Ash Geo (@ash93938) June 21, 2019

Aviointerior isn’t even the first organisation to suggest such a concept and had even showcased its Skyrider seats during the Hamburg AIX Expo earlier this year and has been working on the concept for years now.

The seat has been around since 2010 and while multiple airlines have stated their interest in it in the past, none have actually gone ahead and installed them so far.