Stan Wawrinka sends Andy Murray a giant teddy bear to lift his spirits after surgery

Tennis champion Andy Murray recently underwent hip resurfacing surgery recently in London and is recovering. While millions of fans have been showering him with love and best wishes, fellow tennis star Stan Wawrinka decided to give him a gift to give him some company in the nursing home. So, Wawrinka and his girlfriend, Donna Vekic, sent the Scotsman a gigantic teddy bear to wish Murray a speedy recovery.

Advertising

Murray thanked Wawrinka for the gift and posted an image of him posing happily with his new buddy. He also admitted it could cause a fight at home:

“Big thanks to @stanwawrinka85 and @donnavekic for the get well soon teddy bear 😊👍🤛it’s absolutely huge😂” he wrote on Instagram while posting the photo. Seen seated with the life-size plushy and with a balloon on one hand, he added, “My kids will be fighting over this when I get home!”

Fans on the photo-sharing app loved the sweet gesture by Wawrinka and many hoped it would help Murray get well soon.

Murray recently underwent a hip resurfacing surgery and posted an image of his x-ray on Instagram. Many expressed concern after seeing the metal-joint, wished him an end to the pain he has been suffering and hoped that he’d return to tennis soon.

The former world No 1 went under the knife in London on Monday after complaining about chronic hip pain, which also forced him to consider retirement and shocked fans around the world. He last played in the recently concluded Australian Open 2019 but couldn’t make it past the first round.

Advertising

In an emotional press conference before the tournament in Melbourne, he hoped the Australian Open wouldn’t be his last tournament and that he would be able to play in the next edition of Wimbledon.