Toggle Menu
‘Captain Marvel’ pays tribute to Stan Lee, leaves fans teary-eyedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/stan-lees-tribute-and-cameo-in-brie-larsons-captain-marvel-have-fans-emotional-5618158/

‘Captain Marvel’ pays tribute to Stan Lee, leaves fans teary-eyed

*Spoilers Alert*: This post contains spoilers for Marvel films. In addition to a cameo in the latest Marvel film, the heartfelt homage to late comic legend into films intro has left Stan Lee fans teary-eyed.

Captain marvel, Stan Lee, brie larson, captain marvel stan lee, stan lee cameos, captain marvel stan lee cameo, marvel studio stan lee tribute, stan lee marvel logo, entertainment news, indian express, viral news
The special tribute to Marvel creator Stan Lee has left fans emotional.

If you plan on watching Captian Marvel and have not yet, proceed with caution.

As Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel takes the box office by storm marking a grand opening, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were moved by a sweet surprise in the film. Since it is the first Marvel Studios film to be released after Stan Lee’s death, Captain Marvel paid a special tribute to the late comics legend — something that has Lee fans nostalgic and emotional online.

Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic book and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died last year in November. As Lee has also been part of all of Marvel films in cameos, Captian Marvel became extra special, after Lee’s images were integrated into film’s intro.

Usually, images from the MCU universe are featured in the studio’s logo at the beginning of the movie. This time the logo was filled with footage of Lee’s past cameos, accompanied by a black screen that says, “Thank you, Stan.”

In many theatres, the opening note met with a round of applause and others took to social media to express how much they loved and missed the iconic creator. Many Lee fans online urged the studio to make this a new tradition for every film and not just a one-time occurrence as many dubbed it “perfect”. Many also couldn’t have enough of his cameo in the film.

The cameo was filmed about a year before the movie hit theatres and is extra special where Lee is portrayed as himself! “It became, after he passed away, all the more poignant,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “And that’s also when we decided to dedicate the entire Marvel Studios opening logo to him.” Explaining why the studio planned this tribute, he explained, “It felt like the first film to be released after his passing needed to recognize him right off the bat. Not in a mournful way, but in a celebratory way, right at the start of the film.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Have we been eating pineapple the wrong way? This video has left people baffled online
2 Sabyasachi's Women's Day post featuring plus-size model highlighting 'self-confidence' draws flak online
3 'Shoulder to shoulder, always': Mumbai Police's latest post on Women's Day is winning hearts online