‘Captain Marvel’ pays tribute to Stan Lee, leaves fans teary-eyed

If you plan on watching Captian Marvel and have not yet, proceed with caution.

As Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel takes the box office by storm marking a grand opening, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were moved by a sweet surprise in the film. Since it is the first Marvel Studios film to be released after Stan Lee’s death, Captain Marvel paid a special tribute to the late comics legend — something that has Lee fans nostalgic and emotional online.

Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic book and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died last year in November. As Lee has also been part of all of Marvel films in cameos, Captian Marvel became extra special, after Lee’s images were integrated into film’s intro.

Usually, images from the MCU universe are featured in the studio’s logo at the beginning of the movie. This time the logo was filled with footage of Lee’s past cameos, accompanied by a black screen that says, “Thank you, Stan.”

In many theatres, the opening note met with a round of applause and others took to social media to express how much they loved and missed the iconic creator. Many Lee fans online urged the studio to make this a new tradition for every film and not just a one-time occurrence as many dubbed it “perfect”. Many also couldn’t have enough of his cameo in the film.

That Stan Lee tribute in the intro makes my heart go…😭😭😭#Captainmarvel — Pran Pran (@Frangelo2714) March 9, 2019

They changed the marvel logo to have Stan lee on it… #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/3pWZoylpRU — x_taryn.c_x (@xtaryncx1) March 9, 2019

Also when the opening credits were all Stan Lee #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/U2jtV3dFLR — San Juana (@sanjuanacparamo) March 9, 2019

When they changed the Marvel intro to images of Stan Lee for Captain Marvel pic.twitter.com/ivH66oK8VE — Adam Penale (@AdamPenale) March 8, 2019

everyone in my theater applauded after the stan lee tribute during the intro to captain marvel. and i mean EVERYONE. when i say that man has impacted so many people, i mean it. — 𝓇𝑒𝑒𝓈𝑒 (@morphjng) March 8, 2019

#CaptainMarvel starts with a short tribute to Stan Lee. Very appropriate and appreciated. Most of us in the audience at @BroadNOLA clapped. #Excelsior — Tim Ruppert 🌻 (@tmruppert) March 8, 2019

hey @Marvel can you please keep the opening tribute to @TheRealStanLee in every movie now because it was amazing. #CaptainMarvel — ash (@ashtothemoon) March 8, 2019

Me when the Marvel logo changed to Stan Lee #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/cQ9UG3piVn — I don’t know how to Hogtie people!!! (@BNKGSH) March 8, 2019

Everyone during the Stan Lee tribute in #CaptainMarvel 😭 pic.twitter.com/W4TbDXggxj — Heather Concannon (@hmmconcannon) March 8, 2019

When the first Stan Lee cameo pops up in #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/3UoHB6pg4B — Sidharth Rao (@Sid12Rao) March 8, 2019

THEY CHANGED THE MARVEL LOGO TO BE STAN LEE I CRIED IN THE THEATRE BEFORE THE MOVIE EVEN STARTED #CaptainMavel — Ємιℓу Gяαнαм (@Emzlz) March 8, 2019

i thought something was wrong with the digital film at the movie theatre when captain marvel started but i’ve come to realize that it was from the water in my eyes (Stan Lee marvel logo tribute) #captainmarvel — soulow (@SOULOW27) March 8, 2019

They followed up that tear-jerker of an opening logo sequence with by far the coolest of all the Stan Lee cameos. #Excelsior #CaptainMarvel — Blake Elliott (@TheBlakeElliott) March 8, 2019

That Stan Lee marvel logo this gif is almost identical to my reaction. What a legend #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/GHkN3587oq — seeing captain marvel again 3/9 (@avengingspideyy) March 8, 2019

When the Marvel intro logo was moments with Stan Lee, I cried like when I saw Spider-Man get dusted. — Satan’s lil helper (@Amazing_Swami_) March 8, 2019 Advertising

The cameo was filmed about a year before the movie hit theatres and is extra special where Lee is portrayed as himself! “It became, after he passed away, all the more poignant,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “And that’s also when we decided to dedicate the entire Marvel Studios opening logo to him.” Explaining why the studio planned this tribute, he explained, “It felt like the first film to be released after his passing needed to recognize him right off the bat. Not in a mournful way, but in a celebratory way, right at the start of the film.”