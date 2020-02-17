Follow Us:
Monday, February 17, 2020
Viral Video: Football fans chant ‘Nazis out’ after racist abuse towards German player

"Bad things happen when good people do nothing, well done to them all, time to show these racist thugs are vastly outnumbered," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 17, 2020 5:55:51 pm
Germany, Wurzburger Kickers vs Preußen Munster, leroy kwadwo, racism, football fans Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with comments with many praising the crowd for standing up against racism.

Football fans stood in solidarity against racism during a game at the Preußenstadion stadium, Munster, Germany.

Showing support for German player Leroy Kwadwo, fans chanted ‘Nazis out’ as a man was escorted out of the stadium by the security. Kwadwo was subjected to racial abuse during the game between Wurzburger Kickers and Preußen Munster, the Metro reported.

A video of the heartwarming moment was shared on social media by journalist Muhammad Lila along with a caption that read, “Chills. In Germany, a fan hurled racist slurs towards Leroy Kwadwo, a Ghanian football player.”

“When other fans saw it, they alerted security, who escorted the man out. Then, as opposing players came to hug Kwadwo, the entire stadium stood up and chanted Nazis Out!'” he added.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with comments with many praising the crowd for standing up against racism. “Bad things happen when good people do nothing, well done to them all, time to show these racist thugs are vastly outnumbered,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

