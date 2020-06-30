Trump retweets video of couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter rally, netizens troll with memes

Armed homeowners standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house. (Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Armed homeowners standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house. (Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

A couple were widely criticised after they stood outside their St. Louis mansion and pointed guns at a Black Lives Matter rally that took place on Sunday. But then US President Donald retweeted the video and prompted even more criticism of the couple for threatening a peaceful rally. Many have now also responded with memes mocking the couple.

Videos posted online showed the couple — identified by local media as 63-year-old Mark McCloskey and his 61-year-old wife Patricia — standing on the porch of their home in the city’s well-to-do Central West End neighbourhood brandishing guns at protesters who were marching toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation.

McCloskey could be heard yelling while holding a rifle while his wife stood next to him with a handgun and its unclear whether either gun was loaded.

McCloskey told local news channel KMOV-TV that he and wife, who are personal injury lawyers, were facing an “angry mob” on their private street and feared for their lives. No case was filed against either of them. Local police officials said they were still investigating the matter.

Then the US president, who earlier deleted a tweet that featured a man shouting “white power”, retweeted a video of the incident without any comment.

Their attorney, Albert Watkins, told The Associated Press on Monday that the couple are long-time civil rights advocates and support the message of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The most important thing for them is that their images (holding the guns) don’t become the basis for a rallying cry for people who oppose the Black Lives Matter message,” Watkins said. “They want to make it really clear that they believe the Black Lives Matter message is important.”

The couple’s videos and photos were circulated widely with most people calling for their arrest, while others mocked them with memes.

However, there were some who defended the couple and said protesters should not have entered their lawn.

Meanwhile, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is contemplating whether the couple broke any laws.

Gardner issued a statement late Monday morning, stating that she was “alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault.” She added that her office is “currently working with the public and police to investigate these events.”

The protesters demanded St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s resignation after she read the names and addresses of several residents who supported defunding the police department during an online briefing in a Facebook Live video.

[With inputs from AP]

