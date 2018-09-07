Cop pays for elderly woman’s gas, viral post inspires others to donate money

A now-viral Facebook post describes how a police officer helped out an elderly woman at a gas station. A now-viral Facebook post describes how a police officer helped out an elderly woman at a gas station.

In a beautiful act of kindness, a young police officer helped an elderly woman who didn’t have enough money to pay for gas. The gesture, which went viral, has inspired many people to come forward and raise money for the 75-year-old widow, later identified as Delores Marotta, living in St. Clairs Shores, Michigan.

At the gas station, when Officer Todd Bing saw that the woman was struggling with her cane and had only $3 left for gas, he stepped in to help. Seth Kazz, the Citgo gas station owner, who was witness to the incident, shared in a Facebook post how the officer asked her to be in the car and said he’d pump her gas himself.

“After a few minutes of getting to know one another, he realised she was really struggling and didn’t have any gas or money left,” reads the now-viral post.

Officer Bing also learned that Marotta had recently lost her husband and was struggling to pay the bills. “He told her to hang tight- came inside and put her another $20 out of his pocket,” paying for fuel worth that amount. Kazz shared the incident and wrote he shared the news to spread some positivity, while adding, “To all the men and women in blue I THANK YOU for your service!”

After the story went viral, Kazz set up a GoFundMe page for the elderly woman and although the goal was to raise only $5000 (Rs 359,900), the initiative managed to exceed the pledged amount. Nearly, $13,000 was raised for her, at the time of writing.

