Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Cop pays for elderly woman’s gas, viral post inspires others to donate money

After the story went viral, a GoFundMe page for the elderly woman was set up. Although the goal was to raise only $5000, the initiative managed to raise nearly $13,000.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 7, 2018 11:06:46 am
police buy gas for woman, police help elderly woman, cop buy fuel elderly woman, good news, act of kindness, viral news, indian express, A now-viral Facebook post describes how a police officer helped out an elderly woman at a gas station.
Related News

In a beautiful act of kindness, a young police officer helped an elderly woman who didn’t have enough money to pay for gas. The gesture, which went viral, has inspired many people to come forward and raise money for the 75-year-old widow, later identified as Delores Marotta, living in St. Clairs Shores, Michigan.

At the gas station, when Officer Todd Bing saw that the woman was struggling with her cane and had only $3 left for gas, he stepped in to help. Seth Kazz, the Citgo gas station owner, who was witness to the incident, shared in a Facebook post how the officer asked her to be in the car and said he’d pump her gas himself.

ALSO READ | ‘Spread some kindness’: Student’s small act of paying for a stranger’s coffee is warming hearts on Twitter

“After a few minutes of getting to know one another, he realised she was really struggling and didn’t have any gas or money left,” reads the now-viral post.

Officer Bing also learned that Marotta had recently lost her husband and was struggling to pay the bills. “He told her to hang tight- came inside and put her another $20 out of his pocket,” paying for fuel worth that amount. Kazz shared the incident and wrote he shared the news to spread some positivity, while adding, “To all the men and women in blue I THANK YOU for your service!”

After the story went viral, Kazz set up a GoFundMe page for the elderly woman and although the goal was to raise only $5000 (Rs 359,900), the initiative managed to exceed the pledged amount. Nearly, $13,000 was raised for her, at the time of writing.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement