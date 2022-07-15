Love in the time of protests: Photo of a couple kissing near Sri Lankan PM’s office goes viral

As the situation aggravated in Sri Lanka with former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country, protests flared across the country demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. As protesters thronged government offices, and official residences, an unusual photo of a couple kissing at the site has gone viral.

With the country facing an unprecedented economic crisis, and authorities struggling to come up with any proper solution, public anger peaked. While some resorted to violent forms of protests, others tried to show that love blooms, even in desperate times.

In a photo breaking the internet, a man donning a helmet is seen kissing his partner on the lips, against the backdrop of the crowds protesting at the Prime Minister’s office in Colombo. The public display of affection not only got cheers from the crowd but also caused ripple effects online, where many shared the photo saying it gave “couple goals”.

Couple goals! A couple was seen displaying affection after participating in anti-government protests that led to the taking over of the Prime Minister's office in Colombo. pic.twitter.com/mpPG1y2fvD — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) July 13, 2022

The situation in the island nation turned chaotic in the last few days with former President Rajapaksa fleeing the country on Wednesday to Male in the Maldives and then Singapore. Soon after Gotabaya’s departure and subsequent resignation, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena appointed PM Wickremesinghe as the acting President, only to rile people further.

Even though a state of Emergency was declared, thousands waving Lankan flags defied the curfew orders and surrounded the building of the PM’s Office. Videos and photos of people resting, bathing, and taking photos in government buildings have gone viral across the world.

Speaker Abeywardena said on Friday said he will convene the Parliament on Saturday and begin the process to appoint a new President.