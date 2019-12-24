Viral Video: Ohio couple gets unexpected visitor through chimney. It wasn’t Santa

Mitch and his father tried working a treap to contain the squirrel, but the creature escaped from the fireplace. Mitch and his father tried working a treap to contain the squirrel, but the creature escaped from the fireplace.

With Christmas only days away, an Ohio couple had an unexpected visitor who slid down their chimney. It was however a squirrel, not Santa Claus.

The couple, Mitch and Haylie Ferguson, said they heard a thump against the fireplace grill. When Mitch and his father removed the grill, the rodent scampered across their living room for about 10 minutes before it was contained.

Take a look at the video here:

The video shows the two men working on a trap to contain the creature. However, the squirrel escapes from the fireplace to run around the living room, causing panic.

The two men can be seen chasing after the creature in the video. The chase reportedly came to an end when the creature was caught in the basement. According to news reports, the creature was released after Mitch let his elder daughter pet it.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd