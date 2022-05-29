scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Watch: Squirrel interrupts baseball game

A giant squirrel interrupted a baseball game between Columbus Clippers and Buffalo Bisons in California, USA Saturday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 29, 2022 6:48:00 pm
Squirrel interrupts baseball game, Squirrel pitch invasion, animal pitch invasion, squirrel Columbus Clippers vs Buffalo Bisons, Columbus Clippers vs Buffalo Bisons, Indian ExpressVideos of the squirrel invading the baseball ground have gone viral.

Animal pitch invasions can turn sporting contests even more entertaining. Something similar happened Saturday when a squirrel interrupted a baseball game in California, USA.

The baseball match between Columbus Clippers and Buffalo Bisons was halted for several minutes after a giant squirrel interrupted the game as it jumped from the stadium’s overhead wires.

In a video shared by the official page of Minor League Baseball, one can see players and ground keepers trying to catch the squirrel as the spectators watch in amazement.

In the video, the ground keepers can be seen using a net and buckets to catch the squirrel. As the ground keepers chase the squirrel, the commentator can be heard saying, “This squirrel is in a heck of a way. The grounds crew, the bullpen… everybody is trying to corral this beast.”

Towards the end of the video, one of the ground keepers manages to nab the squirrel and put it in a large bucket. The man sustains bites as he catches the rodent.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “There was a 100% guarantee that the person who captured the squirrel by hand was getting bitten. You need some ample gloves if you’re herding wildlife!”

Squirrels might appear cute and fluffy, but the rodents are known for being vicious attackers when confronted with danger. In March this year, the officers of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in the USA were attacked by a pet squirrel when they inspected a vehicle in which the squirrel was kept.

