Watch: Squirrel interrupts baseball game

Animal pitch invasions can turn sporting contests even more entertaining. Something similar happened Saturday when a squirrel interrupted a baseball game in California, USA.

The baseball match between Columbus Clippers and Buffalo Bisons was halted for several minutes after a giant squirrel interrupted the game as it jumped from the stadium’s overhead wires.

In a video shared by the official page of Minor League Baseball, one can see players and ground keepers trying to catch the squirrel as the spectators watch in amazement.

In the video, the ground keepers can be seen using a net and buckets to catch the squirrel. As the ground keepers chase the squirrel, the commentator can be heard saying, “This squirrel is in a heck of a way. The grounds crew, the bullpen… everybody is trying to corral this beast.”

SQUIRREL DELAY pic.twitter.com/1P3Ru5xeGW — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 29, 2022

Towards the end of the video, one of the ground keepers manages to nab the squirrel and put it in a large bucket. The man sustains bites as he catches the rodent.

🤣 Poor squirrel. Shoulda just bought a ticket. — Nancy (@realtorbb) May 29, 2022

Got lost on his way to the Richmond Flying Squirrels game. — Neal Savage (@NealSavage_) May 29, 2022

poor lil guy must have been terrified. :( — Insert name here (@socially_awsome) May 29, 2022

Not the most impressive animal but damn is it funny when they make a whole stadium stop and watch them run around. 😄💯 — D In Colorado (@noble_darrin) May 29, 2022

There was a 100% guarantee that the person who captured the squirrel by hand was getting bitten.

You need some ample gloves if you’re herding wildlife! — Proctalgia Fagux, MD 🇺🇸 (@CrystalMcKenri1) May 29, 2022

I love how you realize just how many people are watching the squirrel instead of the game when they all gasp

Cc: vetfanz06 pic.twitter.com/vLhb3V6NYf — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) May 29, 2022

Squirrels might appear cute and fluffy, but the rodents are known for being vicious attackers when confronted with danger. In March this year, the officers of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in the USA were attacked by a pet squirrel when they inspected a vehicle in which the squirrel was kept.